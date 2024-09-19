SL didn't pay attention to controlling the run rate, says spin-bowling coach Howard

Sri Lanka have not played a Test in Galle in over a year, while one of their main spinners has not played long-format cricket for many months. Could this be why Sri Lanka's slow bowlers were inaccurate on day two of their Test against New Zealand?

Spin bowling coach Craig Howard wasn't exactly trying to absolve the Sri Lanka spinners, but did suggest they needed a bit of time to get back into the groove in Galle . Still, they could have done better than they did, he said.

"If we'd bowled the way we'd have liked to, we'd be in a much better position," Howard said. "If we were able to hold our line and length for longer, it would have been much more difficult for the New Zealand batters to rotate the strike the way they did, and we'd have limited the boundary balls as well. We pay heavy attention to controlling the run rate, and we didn't do that today."

On a Galle track taking plenty of turn, Sri Lanka's primary spinners - Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya - took just a wicket apiece on Thursday. Jayasuriya gave away 99, in his 31 overs.

"Prabath was fractionally off. He's a very proud man," Howard said. "You average 22 at Galle for a reason, so I'm sure he'll come back, and I'm sure he'll have a major impact on this Test."

Ramesh was more expensive than Jayasuriya, however, going at an economy rate of more than four in his 17 overs. Where Jayasuriya had played in two of Sri Lanka's three Tests in England, Ramesh had been on the sidelines throughout.

"Ramesh Mendis hasn't played a red-ball game for probably a few months now," Howard said. "He's been on an England tour not playing, and the LPL (Lanka Premier League) prior to that. He was probably a fraction off from a length-and-line point of view."

The New Zealand batters' shot-making did present a challenge, Howard said. But he had confidence that if Sri Lanka's spinners bowled accurately, the match could turn in their favour.