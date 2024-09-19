Will O'Rourke finishes with five as NZ wrap SL's tail up on rain-shortened second morning

Lunch New Zealand 5 for 0 (Conway 4*, Latham 1*) trail Sri Lanka 305 (Kamindu 114, Kusal 50, O'Rourke 5-55) by 300 runs

New Zealand needed little time to get the remaining three Sri Lanka wickets on the second morning in Galle, as the hosts were bowled out for 305, adding just three runs to their overnight total.

Will O'Rourke got two of the three wickets to fall to add to his three on day one, trapping Ramesh Mendis lbw and then knocking over Asitha Fernando's leg stump to bring the innings to a close on the second morning. Prior to that, Ajaz Patel skid one through to trap Prabath Jayasuriya deep in his crease.

It meant O'Rourke ended with figures of 5 for 55, his second five-for in four innings in Tests, while Ajaz and Glenn Phillips ended with two wickets apiece.

Between Ajaz's early breakthrough and O'Rourke's burst, though, there was a lengthy rain delay which ate into about 45 minutes of the morning session. And then once New Zealand came into bat, only a solitary Asitha over was possible before rain intervened again.