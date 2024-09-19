Matches (21)
Live
1st Test, Galle, September 18 - 23, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
Prev
Next
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
305
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(1.5 ov) 8/0

Day 2 - Session 2: New Zealand trail by 297 runs.

Current RR: 4.36
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 82.1
Report

Will O'Rourke finishes with five as NZ wrap SL's tail up on rain-shortened second morning

Only about 15 minutes of play was possible, with two rain interruptions and forecast of more in Galle

Madushka Balasuriya
19-Sep-2024 • 34 mins ago
Will O'Rourke took his second Test five-for, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test, 2nd day, Galle, September 19, 2024

Will O'Rourke took his second Test five-for  •  AFP/Getty Images

Lunch New Zealand 5 for 0 (Conway 4*, Latham 1*) trail Sri Lanka 305 (Kamindu 114, Kusal 50, O'Rourke 5-55) by 300 runs
New Zealand needed little time to get the remaining three Sri Lanka wickets on the second morning in Galle, as the hosts were bowled out for 305, adding just three runs to their overnight total.
Will O'Rourke got two of the three wickets to fall to add to his three on day one, trapping Ramesh Mendis lbw and then knocking over Asitha Fernando's leg stump to bring the innings to a close on the second morning. Prior to that, Ajaz Patel skid one through to trap Prabath Jayasuriya deep in his crease.
It meant O'Rourke ended with figures of 5 for 55, his second five-for in four innings in Tests, while Ajaz and Glenn Phillips ended with two wickets apiece.
Between Ajaz's early breakthrough and O'Rourke's burst, though, there was a lengthy rain delay which ate into about 45 minutes of the morning session. And then once New Zealand came into bat, only a solitary Asitha over was possible before rain intervened again.
In all, only about 15 minutes of play was possible through the morning session before lunch was taken. More rain has been forecast across the day, but to make up for lost time, there will be an extended two-and-a-half hour post-lunch session, while the third session is set to run for two hours and 40 minutes, provided the weather stays clear.
Sri LankaNew ZealandSri Lanka vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of Sri LankaICC World Test Championship

