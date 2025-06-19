Nissanka 2.0 launches in Galle with 187 new features

Roughly 70 overs into a scorching third day against Bangladesh in Galle, Pathum Nissanka smokes Bangladesh's fastest bowler through the covers, flicks him past the keeper next ball, and soon speeds from the 150s into the 160s.

He had faced a little over 200 deliveries by this stage, but even this far into a long day, Bangladesh's bowlers are finding there is still so little room for error with this guy. While they labour in their run ups, feet picked off the ground as if out of wet sand, Nissanka is taut, poised and clinical. If your length is off, he has laid into a crisp drive, a rasping cut, and a dismissive pull, almost before you've looked.

Bangladesh's seamers are tall and imposing. Nissanka is compact and lean. But in this moment, on a flat Galle surface, Nissanka strikes you as the bully. In some passages, he is so intent on working every possible scoring opportunity that on his own he feels like a SWAT team storming every room of a building in search of suspects (runs).

His first 50 took 88 balls, as he let Lahiru Udara make the early charge while he settled in, but his next 50 took 48 balls, the next one 74, and he was roughly on track to make another 75-ish ball 50 when he was dismissed late in the day. His 187 off 256 balls (a strike rate of 73), is largely why Sri Lanka traveled at close to four runs an over, giving them a greater chance of moving into a winning position. But this 187, his third Test hundred in as many continents, is not Nissanka's highest international score. That would be his 210 not out in ODIs.

Any way you slice it, Nissanka is Sri Lanka's first serious entry into the space-age batting genre. You know the type by now, right? The Harry Brooks, Glenn Phillips, Yashasvi Jaiswals of the world - the kind possessed of an ultramodern batting brain that takes the lessons from the shorter formats and sprinkles them effortlessly into the longest. Already, batters such as Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, and even Babar Azam, feel like prototypes of these. With the newest generation, the batting IQ is more elastic, the skills are more transferable, and the transitions are observably smoother. Getting stuck? Hitting a wall? Retreating into your shell? Ew. What is that?

Sri Lanka have had three-format monsters before, but for the likes of Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, they had had to go through the effort of embracing aggression and innovation. For Nissanka, rapid and emphatic evolution is a natural component of his cricketing journey. Nissanka's first Test hundred had been a hugely stodgy 252-ball 103 in the Caribbean, after he had broken into the red-ball team on the back of a first-class average in the mid 60s.

Following that, he had a lean spell in Tests, and became a white-ball specialist while he overcame a bad back injury. Having picked up new skills, he returned to Tests, and hit a 127 not out at better than a run-a-ball at The Oval last year , in what was Sri Lanka's funnest Test win of 2024.

"Until this match, I'd never hit a Test hundred in Sri Lanka. I'd wanted to break my own mental barrier. Thankfully, today I was able to do that." Pathum Nissanka after his 187

He may be 27, but it is clear that already, we are looking at Nissanka 2.0. Cricket may still be lugging an almost 150-year old multi-day format, but as more nations are drawn into the sport's gravity, and the populations in cricketing centres continue to explode, even the oldest format is probably changing as quickly as it ever has.

If we are to be critical of the batter that has top-scored in this match so far, it is that he didn't score enough runs down the ground. Yes, Nissanka has strong wrists and prefers the funkier anglings of the bat, even against the juiciest half volleys. But modern batting is also about accessing all 360 degrees of the ground. So sorry, we will be filing the wagon wheel of Nissanka's biggest Test innings under "Areas for improvement". When you are a three-format batter in the third decade of the three-format age, these are the breaks.

Nissanka, helpfully, also thinks of his batting as having format-specific holes that need to be filled. "Until this match, I'd never hit a Test hundred in Sri Lanka," Nissanka said after his 187. "I'd wanted to break my own mental barrier. Thankfully, today I was able to do that."

Another of Nissanka's answers reveals a generational change. Asked how he and Dinesh Chandimal had planned to bat in what turned out to be the biggest partnership of the innings so far - a 157-run stand - Nissanka said they had planned to "just bat normally". Chandimal was once one of the most aggressive Sri Lanka batters of his youth. But to him, batting normally meant hitting 54 off 119 balls. Nissanka also faced 119 balls in that partnership. But he crashed 103 runs.

Pathum Nissanka brought up his fifty in 88 balls • Ishara S Kodikara/AFP via Getty Images

Scoring faster is actually a team directive, Nissanka revealed. "When we came into this series, we had a target that in this [World Test Championship] cycle, we'd raise our run rate. We tried that, and we have been successful so far. Hopefully, we can take that forward into other matches." This, actually, is pretty standard stuff for a Test team in the mid 2020s.

It took an exceptional second-new-ball delivery from Hasan Mahmud to dismiss Nissanka. It snaked in viciously, flicked the edge of his front pad, and crashed into the stumps. Nissanka missed out on a Test double century by 13 runs, and did express regret about it. But he didn't seem that cut up. Don Bradman has 12 double-hundreds on his own, and Kumar Sangakkara has 11. Only ten batters ever have made ODI double tons. Nissanka is already part of the more elite club.