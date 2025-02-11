Shanaka in trouble with SLC after two matches in two countries in one day

Sri Lanka Cricket will conduct an inquiry over allegations that Dasun Shanaka left a first-class match in Colombo hours early, in order to play for the Dubai Capitals in the UAE that same evening , on February 2.

The board's chargesheet to Shanaka includes the allegation that first-class match referee Wendell Labrooy had been led to believe Shanaka had a concussion, in order to approve a substitute. This is according to SLC CEO Ashley de Silva, who told ESPNcricinfo "SSC [Shanaka's first-class club] would probably be conducting their own inquiry as well".

He also explained that while Lasith Malinga had also famously played a Mumbai Indians match and then broken records in a domestic match in Pallekele match the next day, Shanaka is alleged to have left the domestic match before he was expected to.

On the surface, though, Shanaka's looks like a spectacular cricketing feat. He had been among the three players called back from the ILT20 by the SSC for their fixture against Moors Sports Club in the Major League Tournament, as SSC strove to avoid relegation. Shanaka had played the first two days of this three-dayer, bowling 21 overs and taking a wicket in Moors' innings, before finishing on 39 not out at the end of day two.

Day three is when the absconding is alleged to have occurred, but before he left, Shanaka crashed a further 84, hitting 123 off 87 balls in total, 88 of those runs coming in boundaries. Though SSC's innings ended not long after he got out, Shanaka did not bowl an over in the next Moors innings (the third of the match), and played no further part in the game.

What is clear is that several hours later, he appeared for the Capitals in Dubai, and struck 34 off 12 at No. 5, helping his team to 217 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He didn't bowl in the Knight Riders' innings either, however.