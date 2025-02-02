Matches (34)
DC vs KnightRiders, 29th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

29th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), February 02, 2025, International League T20
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders FlagAbu Dhabi Knight Riders
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
8 M • 379 Runs • 63.17 Avg • 130.68 SR
Gulbadin Naib
8 M • 212 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 149.29 SR
A Sharafu
10 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 125.27 SR
KR Mayers
8 M • 187 Runs • 23.38 Avg • 140.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PVD Chameera
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.24 Econ • 13.77 SR
Gulbadin Naib
7 M • 8 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 11.37 SR
JO Holder
8 M • 15 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 12.33 SR
DJ Willey
10 M • 7 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 31.71 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
DC
ADKR
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Akif Raja 
Bowler
Ayman Ahamed 
-
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joe Burns 
Batter
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Ben Dunk 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Farhan Khan 
-
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Haider Ali 
-
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Khalid Shah 
Opening Batter
Scott Kuggeleijn 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
Najibullah Zadran 
Middle order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Adam Rossington 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Garuka Sanketh 
Bowler
Shahrukh Ahmed 
-
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Zahir Khan 
Bowler
Zeeshan Naseer 
-
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days2 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Instant answers to T20 questions
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV972140.292
MIE954101.028
SW9458-0.541
DC8448-0.629
ADKR83560.000
GG9366-0.359
Full Table