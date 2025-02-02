Matches (34)
DC vs KnightRiders, 29th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
29th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), February 02, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
L
W
W
W
L
KnightRiders
W
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC8 M • 379 Runs • 63.17 Avg • 130.68 SR
8 M • 212 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 149.29 SR
ADKR10 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 125.27 SR
ADKR8 M • 187 Runs • 23.38 Avg • 140.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.24 Econ • 13.77 SR
7 M • 8 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 11.37 SR
ADKR8 M • 15 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 12.33 SR
ADKR10 M • 7 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 31.71 SR
Squad
DC
ADKR
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|2 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
