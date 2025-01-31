Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Moors vs Sinhalese, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (PSS), January 31 - February 02, 2025, Major League Tournament
What will be the toss result?
MOORS Win & Bat
SSC Win & Bat
MOORS Win & Bowl
SSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Moors
W
W
D
W
D
Sinhalese
L
D
D
D
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:51
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (3-day match)