Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)

Moors vs Sinhalese, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (PSS), January 31 - February 02, 2025, Major League Tournament
PrevNext
Moors Sports Club FlagMoors Sports Club
Sinhalese Sports Club FlagSinhalese Sports Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
MOORS Win & Bat
SSC Win & Bat
MOORS Win & Bowl
SSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:51
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
P Sara Oval, Colombo
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
COLT520351.995
BLOOM420250.65
PSC520350.4
ACCC420249.59
PSC421147.195
BSC504126.545
RAG503226.135
CHLM401313.57
NEGO401310.275
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC420260.41
MOORS420251.42
CCC410342.31
BRC512239.16
Tamil511338.895
KYCC410332.705
NSWC401323.19
KCCC502317.815
SSC502315.32
Full Table