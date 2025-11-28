Mhatre breaks records for Mumbai, Shaw shines on captaincy debut
A brief recap of the second round of games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26
Mhatre's maiden ton studs Mumbai win
Ayush Mhatre continued his exciting initiation into top-flight cricket with a 53-ball 110 in Mumbai's convincing win over Vidarbha as they made it two in two. Mumbai chased down 193 with 13 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.
Named India Under-19 captain for the Asia Cup earlier in the day, this was Mhatre's maiden T20 century. His knock contained eight fours and eight sixes. Mhatre's knock paved the foundation, while Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 30) and Shivam Dube (39 off 19) polished off the chase. Mhatre's century made him the youngest man (18 years, 135 days) to get hundreds in first-class, List-A and T20s, shaving more than a year from Rohit Sharma's record (19 years, 339 days). He also became the third-youngest to hit a men's T20 century, after Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vijay Zol.
Dube also continued to be relied on as a handy seam option, picking up 3 for 31 off his four overs. He has now bowled seven overs across two matches for four wickets.
Shaw half-century gives Maharashtra first win
Prithvi Shaw marked his captaincy debut for Maharashtra with a sparkling 36-ball 66 in an eight-wicket win over Hyderabad. It was Maharashtra's first win in the competition, as they hunted down 192 with eight balls to spare. Arshin Kulkarni anchored the chase superbly, finishing unbeaten on 89 off 54 deliveries to seal victory.
Samson misses out; Kerala lose
Kerala stumbled against Railways, losing by 32 runs after failing to chase down a modest 150 in Lucknow. Sanju Samson, who opened the tournament with a half-century, was out for 19 off 25 balls, while Rohan Kunnummal, his opening partner who made an unbeaten 60-ball 121 in Wednesday's win over Odisha, managed just 8.
Chahal, Sindhu shine; Haryana clinch Super Over
Haryana edged out Punjab in a tense Super Over finish to claim their first win of the tournament. Punjab's chase of 208 was driven by Anmolpreet Singh's 37-ball 81, but Yuzvendra Chahal turned the tide with a vital double-strike, removing Salil Arora and Nehal Wadhera in quick succession.
Punjab's chase grew increasingly chaotic: Gurnoor Brar was retired out after a scratchy 8 off 10 balls, before Sanvir Singh (30* off 16) and Harpreet Brar (10* off four) somehow stretched the game into a Super Over. There, Punjab mustered only a single run while losing Abhishek Sharma and Sanvir. Haryana needed just one delivery in response, striking a boundary first ball to clinch a dramatic win.
Nishant Sindhu top-scored for Haryana in regulation time with a 32-ball 61. He had also played a key role in their opening game, hitting a cameo 33 while also picking up 2 for 28.
All-round Anukul stuns Karnataka
After returning figures of 2 for 13 in three overs to restrict Karnataka to 157 for 9, Anukul Roy, the left-handed allrounder, single-handedly took Jharkhand home in a tense final-over finish.
With no other batter scoring more than 15, Jharkhand's chase came down to how long Anukul could steer the innings, and he did that by scoring an unbeaten 95 in 58 balls. Wickets kept tumbling around No. 5 Anukul, with seven batters returning single-digit scores, but his nine fours and five sixes earned Jharkhand their second win in two games to move atop Group D.
Venkatesh shines; Jitesh, Suryavanshi fall cheaply
Released by KKR after being bought for a hefty INR 23.5 crore last year, Venkatesh Iyer offered a timely reminder of his value in the middle order with an unbeaten 55 off 34 balls in Madhya Pradesh's 62-run win over Bihar. This was their first win in the competition.
Set 175, Bihar collapsed for 112. Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, almost certain to feature in the upcoming Under-19 World Cup, has so far made 14 and 13 in his two outings. With one win from two matches, MP will also be lifted by the return of Rajat Patidar for their third game on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma's stint with his new team Baroda hasn't started the way he would've liked. After making 4 on debut in a defeat against Bengal, he managed just 5 in Friday's loss against Puducherry. Baroda have now lost both their games. Adil Ayub Tunda, the fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir who has impressed several talent scouts, picked up 4 for 30 for Puducherry.
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo