Rajat Patidar cleared to play after knee injury

Rajat Patidar has recovered from a left-knee niggle and been cleared to play by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. He will rejoin the Madhya Pradesh squad in Kolkata on Friday and be available from the third round of matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from Sunday (November 30).

Patidar, who is the MP captain, hasn't played competitive cricket for four weeks. Following his appearance for India A in the first unofficial Test against South Africa A (on October 30), he missed the last two weeks of the Ranji Trophy due to persistent knee pain, which he first experienced during the MP's first round Ranji fixture against Punjab on October 15.

ESPNcricinfo understands Patidar completed a 10-day rehabilitation programme, and was given the RTP certificate (return to play) by the CoE's medical team. He has resumed batting.

Patidar was in excellent form prior to picking up the niggle. He started the Ranji season with a double century against Punjab, also scoring two centuries and two half-centuries during the course of a title-winning run as Central Zone captain in the season-opening Duleep Trophy.

SMAT 2025-26 will be his first white-ball games since the conclusion of IPL 2025, where he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden title. Since then, Patidar has been elevated to all-format captaincy for his state side, replacing Shubham Sharma.