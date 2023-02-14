Smriti Mandhana set to return to action against West Indies

"I think, yeah, she [Mandhana] has been working very hard," Cooley said. "And I think from today, it'll obviously be assessed after today, but she did everything she was needed to be done today. And I think, yeah, from us, we look at how she pulls up. But we're pretty confident that she got through the session today and did everything she needed to do."

Mandhana had also missed India's second warm-up game, but stand-in coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar confirmed that there was no fracture.

Despite the absence of Mandhana, India kicked off their World Cup campaign with a successful chase against Pakistan. Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh helped them chase down 150 , with an over to spare, after early hiccups. India are currently placed second on the Group 2 points behind, behind England, who have won both their matches so far.

Troy Cooley backs 'exceptional' Deepti Sharma

Meanwhile, Cooley also backed India's "key player" Deepti Sharma , who had an off day against Pakistan, conceding 39 runs in her four overs for just one wicket.

"Well, as you know, she [Deepti] is an exceptional player and she bowled three overs in the powerplay, one at the death with three fielders out. So, we know that those are high-pressure times, but you know, who better to give the ball to than someone like Deepti? The conversations are really, you know, did you bowl the ball you want? Did you have the field you wanted? And away you go. So, you know, we let things go as much as we can, but the girls are very good at reviewing their own performances.