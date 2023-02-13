Smriti Mandhana gets the biggest bid at WPL auction, goes to RCB for INR 3.4 crore

RCB spent nearly 50% of their INR 12 crore purse on three players in the first marquee set - Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will line up for RCB and MI respectively • Getty Images

Smriti Mandhana became the first player sold at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction in Mumbai, going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.4 crore (USD 415,000 approx), the highest bid of the auction so far.

Challengers spent nearly 50% of their INR 12 crore purse on three players in the first marquee set, also buying allrounders Sophie Devine at her base price of INR 50 lakh (USD 61,000 approx) and Ellyse Perry for INR 1.7 crore (USD 207,000 approx).

They then added big-hitting 19-year-old wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh , who last month featured in India's victorious Under-19 World Cup campaign, for INR 1.9 crore (USD 232,000 approx).

"Everyone knows Mandhana and Perry, we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get," RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson said. "We're very happy to get such quality players. It's a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and Devine. Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions so highly likely [she'll be captain]."

Mumbai Indians, who failed to buy Mandhana, beat off competition from Challengers and Delhi Capitals for Harmanpreet Kaur and bought the India captain for INR 1.8 crore (USD 220,000 approx). Among Mumbai's other big-ticket Indian signings were allrounder Pooja Vastrakar for INR 1.9 crore (USD 232,000 approx) and Yastika Bhatia for INR 1.5 crore (USD 183,000 approx).

Allrounder Deepti Sharma was the second-most expensive Indian at INR 2.6 crore (USD 317,000 approx). She will line-up for UP Warriorz, who will be based in her home state of Uttar Pradesh.

Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt most expensive overseas buys Ashleigh Gardner , the No.1. allrounder in women's T20Is, attracted the joint second-highest bid of INR 3.2 crore (USD 390,000 approx) from Gujarat Giants, alongside England's Nat Sciver-Brunt , who was signed by Mumbai for the same price.

Gardner's strike rate of 133.62 is the highest among all batters with over 1000 T20I runs. On Friday, she picked up a five-for in Australia's resounding win over New Zealand in their opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Sciver-Brunt, a hard-hitting middle-order batter and seamer, was the third highest run-getter in the 2022 Women's Hundred. Her 228 runs in six innings for Trent Rockets came at a strike rate of 122.58.

Her England team-mate and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone went to Warriorz for INR 1.8 crore (USD 220,000 approx), while Beth Mooney , who was the highest run-scorer during Australia's tour of India in December, was bought by Giants for INR 2 crore (USD 244,000 approx).

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy , who wasn't part of the marquee set and came up only in set five, was snapped up by Warriorz for a steal at INR 70 lakh (USD 85,000 approx), while Meg Lanning , Australia's previous ODI and T20 World Cup-winning captain, was signed by Capitals for INR 1.1 crore (USD 134,000 approx). Capitals continued their overseas buying spree when they bought South Africa allrounder Marizanne Kapp , who attracted the highest bid among allrounders outside the marquee set at INR 1.5 crore (USD 183,000 approx).

West Indies batter Hayley Matthews was the only player unsold from the first marquee set. Among other surprise overseas omissions before the start of the accelerated phase of the auction were former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, South Africa captain Sune Luus, and the Australian pair of Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen.

Capitals sign India's Gen Z Capitals bought India batters Capitals bought India batters Jemimah Rodrigues (INR 2.2 crore - USD 268,000 approx) and Shafali Verma (INR 2 crore - USD 244,000 approx), alongside Australia captain Lanning, giving them plenty of leadership options.

"No, it's too early for that, but of course there are captaincy options in those names," Parth Jindal, the co-owner of Capitals, said. "One is an India Under-19 captain [Shafali], another is a legend of the game in Meg Lanning. Jemimah too is a wonderful reader of the game. But it all depends on the coach at the end of it, also depends on who else we pick up"