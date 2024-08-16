SA20 2025: What the squads look like ahead of the auction

The squads will be completed at the auction in Cape Town on October 1

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, led by Aiden Markram, have won both editions of the SA20 so far • SA 20

The six SA20 teams have completed their pre-signings and retentions ahead of the third season of the tournament, to be played from January 9 to February 8 next year. With more big-ticket names joining the teams, Graeme Smith , the league commissioner, feels "the hard work that the league and franchises have put in to create a world-class experience has paid off".

Among the stars to have signed up for what Smith called "one of the Tier 1 franchise leagues on the global circuit" are Joe Root, Dinesh Karthik, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Devon Conway, Azmatullah Omarzai, Jonny Bairstow and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

"To have the calibre of international players joining local heroes like Aiden [Markram], KG [Kagiso Rabada] and Heinrich [Klaasen] sets up an explosive season," Smith said in a press statement. "We are also incredibly proud of all the domestic players who have been retained by the teams, including the majority of the rookies who have been incorporated as fully-contracted players for Season 3."

As things stand, the teams have between 14 and 17 players on their rosters, and the squads will be completed at the auction in Cape Town on October 1. Each team can have a maximum of 19 players, including one wildcard and one rookie player; of the other 17, a minimum of ten have to be South African, and a maximum of seven can be from overseas.

A CSA statement added, "Each franchise will also need to select their Season 3 Rookie, while three of the franchises still have a wildcard to announce before December 30." The schedule of matches will be announced on a later date.

SA20 2025 squads

Durban's Super Giants: Brandon King, Quinton De Kock, Naveen ul Haq, Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmed, Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Marcus Stoinis

Joburg Super Kings: Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Maheesh Theekshana, Devon Conway, Gerald Coetzee, David Wiese, Leus Du Plooy, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donavon Ferreira, Imran Tahir, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan, Ben Stokes, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Azmatullah Omarzai, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Nuwan Thushara, Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, Chris Benjamin

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham, Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Smeed, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, Sam Hain, Joe Root, Dinesh Karthik, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo, Codi Yusuf, John Turner, Dayyaan Galiem, Jacob Bethell