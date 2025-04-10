Bavuma suffers elbow injury two months before WTC final

The Lions have not been told which elbow Bavuma has injured or how serious the injury is and were caught off guard by Bavuma's late withdrawal from the match. On Wednesday morning, Lions captain Dominic Hendricks told the media he was looking forward to playing with Bavuma in the marquee game.

Since the Champions Trophy, Bavuma has played no competitive cricket but was present with the Lions for their final first-class league match in Bloemfontein last week, which was completely rained out. He then traveled to Cape Town and was due to rejoin the team ahead of the final against the Titans but news of his injury has since emerged.