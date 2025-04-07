Klaasen not in SA central contracts list; Miller, van der Dussen accept hybrid deals

Both Klaasen and Miller are contracted to teams in the Hundred which will clash with South Africa's white-ball tour to Australia that runs from August 10 to 24.

The contracted group included Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma and T20I skipper Aiden Markram along with all of the first-choice pace attack. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj were all on the list (but Test seamer Dane Paterson is not) alongside regular Test batters Tony de Zorzi, and David Bedingham. All-format batters Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton were also included with the playing group providing a clear indication of who South Africa will call on for the World Test Championship final (WTC) in June, as well as next year's T20 World Cup, as they build towards the home ODI World Cup in 2027.