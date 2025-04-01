Rob Walter resigns as South Africa white-ball coach

Rob Walter , South Africa's white-ball coach, has resigned two years into his four-year contract. Walter was initially due to take South Africa to the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

CSA cited personal reasons for Walter's stepping down while ESPNcricinfo understands that the pressure Walter faced over his bilateral record, as well as the continuous travel from New Zealand, where Walter lives, were starting to take a toll.

"Coaching the Proteas has been an incredible honour, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together," Walter said in a release. "The players, support staff, and the South African cricketing community have been fantastic throughout this journey. While it's time for me to step away, I have no doubt that the team will continue to grow and reach even greater heights."

Walter always offered the caveat that he very rarely had full-strength sides available to him in bilateral cricket as players were rested, given permission to play in franchise leagues or prioritised for other formats but the context was often lost against the backdrop of bad results.

South Africa made it to the semi-finals of each of the last three ICC events. • DP World

"It is also important to recognise Rob's commitment to expanding the talent pool across both formats. While in charge, he ensured that emerging players had the opportunity to develop and make their mark at the highest level, which will be critical for the future of the Proteas," Nkwe said, and confirmed Walter's successor will take South Africa to the 2027 tournament. "We have a busy period of white-ball cricket over the next two years as we build towards the Cricket World Cup on home soil. His successor will continue to work towards that 50-over World Cup campaign, along with next year's T20 World Cup."