Sreesanth alleges that Gambhir called him a 'fixer'

After the match, which Capitals won by 12 runs, Sreesanth posted on Instagram a video that was shot on the sidelines of the post-match presentation ceremony. "Without any provocation, he kept on calling me something which was very rude and shouldn't have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir," Sreesanth claimed. "I am not at all at fault, I wanted to clear the air straight away. The things he said on a cricket field live is not acceptable."

While Sreesanth did not immediately mention what was allegedly said to him by Gambhir, he revealed more details in a second video posted on Instagram on Thursday, the day after the match.

"He kept on calling me on live TV, on the centre wicket, I didn't not use a single bad word, a single abusive word to him. I only said ' what are you saying?'" Sreesanth said. "In fact I kept laughing in a sarcastic way, because he kept calling me, ' Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer … f*** off fixer. This is the language he used on live. I just moved away but he kept on saying the same words again and again. I have no idea why he started it. It was the end of the over … no idea what made him say it."

Sreesanth was one of three Rajasthan Royals players to be banned from cricket for his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. In 2019, the Supreme Court had set his sentence aside , which prompted the BCCI to reduce Sreesanth's ban to seven years, a period that ended in September 2020.