Milan Rathnayake ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh

Milan had briefly exited the field on the second morning in Galle, but had returned later to end the first innings with three wickets - he finished with four across the Test. He had been miserly with his economy rate, and his burst in the final session of day two ensured Bangladesh's first-innings total remained within Sri Lanka's reach. Then with the bat, he was part of a crucial 84-run seventh-wicket stand with Kamindu Mendis, in which the allrounder contributed with 39 off 83.