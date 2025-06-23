Milan Rathnayake ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh

Spin-bowling allrounder Dunith Wellalage
was also drafted into Sri Lanka
's squad. The 22-year-old is set to take the spot of Angelo Mathews, who had retired from Test cricket after the first Test
.
Milan had briefly exited the field on the second morning in Galle, but had returned later to end the first innings with three wickets - he finished with four across the Test. He had been miserly with his economy rate, and his burst in the final session of day two ensured Bangladesh's first-innings total remained within Sri Lanka's reach. Then with the bat, he was part of a crucial 84-run seventh-wicket stand with Kamindu Mendis, in which the allrounder contributed with 39 off 83.
If Sri Lanka seek to replace him in the XI with another allrounder, another seam-bowling allrounder isn't available in the squad. Wellalage and Sonal Dinusha are both useful with their left-arm spin, but with SSC pitch not as conducive to spin as Galle - which itself was unusually batter-friendly - Sri Lanka will likely want to go with extra seam-bowling option. If either were to get picked, Tharindu Rathnayake
might be the odd man out. Vishwa, Asitha Fernando and Kasun Rajitha and the uncapped Isitha Wijesundara make up the pace contingent.
As for Mathews' replacement in the XI, it's more likely to come from one of Pasindu Sooriyabandara
or Pavan Rathnayake
, both of whom have impressed domestically and with Sri Lanka A recently. Oshada Fernando is also a potential pick, having returned to the national fold following an impressive stint with Sri Lanka A towards the end of 2024.
After the second match against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will not play another Test until next year.
Sri Lanka squad for second Test: Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Dunith Wellalage Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Rathnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Isitha Wijesundara