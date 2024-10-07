Jayasuriya takes charge: 'It's about confidence and trust, and a little bit of luck'

Confidence, data-driven insight, and a little bit of luck. These are the core tenets of Sanath Jayasuriya 's coaching philosophy, which have worked well enough for him to be handed the reins of Sri Lanka's men's national team, following roughly three months in the role in an interim capacity.

"What I have always said is that it's all about confidence and trust. I created that around the team and that's very important," Jayasuriya said on Monday, as he faced the media following the announcement of his full-time appointment . "And I think there was a little bit of luck also. You may do a lot of work, but you need that luck sometimes.

"At the same time, the players are determined to do well. They know what they went through over the last couple of years. They were really down and I asked the people to support the Sri Lanka cricketers. They are a good bunch of cricketers and they are talented. Only thing I gave was confidence, and I am there with them. They can talk to me and discuss anything."

That, in a nutshell, is Jayasuriya the coach. Arm around the shoulder, almost parent-like in the handling of his players. While during his time as chief selector, this was one of the criticisms directed at him - that he was at times too comfortable with his players, seen giving them advice and instructions in the lead up to, or even during, matches - now it's seen as a strength.

Jayasuriya has always been all action, with emotions firmly worn on his sleeves. Even during his short stint as interim coach, it was not uncommon to see him standing on the boundary line at the edge of the dugout, no attempt whatsoever at hiding his many emotions.

"Yeah, he himself gets nervous sometimes, but he doesn't let that happen to us," Angelo Mathews had said recently during Sri Lanka's second Test against New Zealand.

And most times at the highest levels of team sport, it's not so much about the actual coaching as it is your ability to get the message across effectively to the players. Sri Lanka have had 14 head coaches across their history (not including interim appointments) including some on multiple occasions, but Jayasuriya is only the fourth from Sri Lanka.

While foreign coaches bring a mountain of experience, their communication often relies on a translator, with several anecdotes abound about players over the years having tuned out during team briefings as a result of this language barrier. This, allied with Jayasuriya's standing as a player , has provided him with a unique authority over the dressing room.

"It's easy for me to communicate first and foremost," he said. "Any issues they have they can speak with me freely, and it's easy to sort out. They have the confidence to do that. They also know what sort of cricket I played, so they know the value I bring.

"But I have a responsibility as a local coach, I don't have favourites. I will always play the team that is best for Sri Lanka cricket. I know that after me, it's unlikely that a local coach will get this role. So there's a responsibility I have on that end as well."

As for insights into Jayasuriya's coaching acumen, there is yet to be any real information forthcoming, aside from the results. This is largely down to his role as a man-manager first and foremost, with tactical insights derived from the data gathered by SLC's centralised hub for advanced cricket analytics - their "brain centre".

"The players also know what sort of cricket I played, so they know the value I bring" • Getty Images

"In practice, we try and find different ways to do them [training sessions]," he said. "I want to make them interesting. Even before we start training, we've done little changes to create a nice atmosphere. So there are little things I do but it goes a long way.

"The basics are very important. And that they enjoy, and that they are focusing [on]. But like I always say, focus maximum and when you finish, switch off. I don't need to put them under pressure when they are not playing and the game is finished.

"A very key area at the moment is the analysing department. That's why Sri Lanka Cricket has invested a lot of money to the 'brain centre'. We got some support from India too recently to educate our analysis department. It was very successful. And every tour we get data on the opposition, we go through it and discuss every detail. We then discuss our plans 48 hours before the match, so it's easy for us to go out and execute our plan."

But while it's been a satisfying honeymoon period, there are much sterner tests to come. For Jayasuriya, though, as a player, administrator, and now coach, a challenge is something to take head-on.