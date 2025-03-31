Shammi Silva elected SLC president for fourth consecutive term

Shammi Silva has been elected president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for a fourth consecutive term. He will hold the position for a two-year period from 2025-2027.

This is also the third time Silva has secured the post uncontested, while the rest of his team has also been re-elected without contest.

Jayantha Dharmadasa and Ravin Wickramaratne have been re-elected to the post of vice-president, while Sujeewa Godaliyadda, Chryshantha Kapuwatte and Lasantha Wickremasinghe remain as treasurer, assistant secretary and assistant treasurer, respectively.

Only secretary Mohan de Silva , who resigned in November 2023, does not return. His post has been taken up by Bandula Dissanayake, the only new face in the executive committee. Kapuwatta had been acting Secretary since de Silva's resignation.

The end of Silva's term in 2027 will mark eight years in charge, an eventuality made possible by a recent change in Sri Lanka's sports law that allowed for officials to hold posts for up to two consecutive four-year terms.