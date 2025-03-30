Starc too hot to handle for Head once again

5-35 Starc's figures against SRH - his first Starc's figures against SRH - his first five-wicket haul in his 144-match T20 career. He also completed 200 wickets in T20s on Sunday.

3 T20s in which Starc has taken three wickets in the powerplay. Two of those have been against SRH - in Ahmedabad in 2024 and Vizag on Sunday

3 Player-of-the-Match awards for Starc in his last three games against SRH - ten wickets at an average of 8.30.

12 Sixes Aniket Verma has hit in the 57 balls he's faced so far in the IPL - the most any batter has hit in their IPL career at this point. Jake Fraser-McGurk hit 12 sixes in his first 60 balls faced in the IPL, while Deepak Hooda (11), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (10) and Romario Shepherd (10) struck ten or more sixes.

350.00 Aniket's strike rate while playing the lofted shot on Sunday, as per ESPNCricinfo's ball-by-ball logs. He scored 63 runs off 18 lofted shots, hitting all five of his fours and six sixes before holing out on the boundary. The rest of the SRH batters played 15 lofted shots for 23 runs, with eight resulting in dismissals.

77 Partnership runs for the fifth wicket between Aniket and Heinrich Klassen - the joint second highest for SRH in the IPL for the fifth wicket or lower.

The run rate during that partnership was 11.55, highlighting the approach SRH chose despite losing early wickets. Only two pairs have had a highest scoring rate in the IPL during a 50-plus stand for the fifth wicket after being four down for less than 50.

105 for 4 SRH's score after ten overs - the highest any team has scored at the halfway mark of their innings in the IPL after losing four or more wickets in the powerplay.