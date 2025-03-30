Starc too hot to handle for Head once again
Stats highlights from the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam
6 Dismissals for Travis Head against Mitchell Starc across all formats. He's faced Starc on eight occasions since 2015, scoring only 18 runs off 34 balls with two fours, both in the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam. In the IPL, Head's record against Starc is 10 runs off 7 balls for two dismissals in two innings.
5-35 Starc's figures against SRH - his first five-wicket haul in his 144-match T20 career. He also completed 200 wickets in T20s on Sunday.
3 Player-of-the-Match awards for Starc in his last three games against SRH - ten wickets at an average of 8.30.
12 Sixes Aniket Verma has hit in the 57 balls he's faced so far in the IPL - the most any batter has hit in their IPL career at this point. Jake Fraser-McGurk hit 12 sixes in his first 60 balls faced in the IPL, while Deepak Hooda (11), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (10) and Romario Shepherd (10) struck ten or more sixes.
350.00 Aniket's strike rate while playing the lofted shot on Sunday, as per ESPNCricinfo's ball-by-ball logs. He scored 63 runs off 18 lofted shots, hitting all five of his fours and six sixes before holing out on the boundary. The rest of the SRH batters played 15 lofted shots for 23 runs, with eight resulting in dismissals.
77 Partnership runs for the fifth wicket between Aniket and Heinrich Klassen - the joint second highest for SRH in the IPL for the fifth wicket or lower.
The run rate during that partnership was 11.55, highlighting the approach SRH chose despite losing early wickets. Only two pairs have had a highest scoring rate in the IPL during a 50-plus stand for the fifth wicket after being four down for less than 50.
105 for 4 SRH's score after ten overs - the highest any team has scored at the halfway mark of their innings in the IPL after losing four or more wickets in the powerplay.
40y 260d Faf du Plessis' age on Sunday, making him the second-oldest opener to score a fifty in the IPL. Adam Gilchrist scored an unbeaten 85 against RCB in 2013 at 41 years and 181 days.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo