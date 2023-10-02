Stats - All the records Matthews and WI broke during a 425-run thriller
The allrounder slammed West Indies' highest individual score in T20Is, and in the process collected a seventh consecutive Player-of-the-Match award
213 Target chased by West Indies against Australia at the North Sydney Oval, the highest successful target chase in women's T20Is. The previous highest successful target chase was 199 by England against India in 2018 during the Tri-Nation series in Mumbai. West Indies also became the first team to score 200-plus runs in a women's T20I chase.
425 Runs collectively scored by Australia and West Indies in Sydney on Monday, making it the first ever women's T20I with a match aggregate of 400-plus runs. The 397 runs between India and England in 2018 was the previous highest match aggregate in women's T20Is.
213 for 3 West Indies women's total in the chase on Monday was the first time they breached the 200-run mark in T20Is. It was also the first time a team has posted 200-plus against Australia in women's T20Is.
132 Hayley Matthews' 132 is now the highest individual score for West Indies in T20Is. Deandra Dottin's unbeaten 112 against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup was the previous highest. It is also the highest individual score against Australia in women's T20Is.
1 Matthews' 132 is the highest individual score in a women's T20I chase, surpassing Danielle Wyatt's 124 against India in 2018. The 132 by Matthews is also the sixth-highest individual score in women's T20Is.
1 The number of women to score a century and take three wickets in the same T20I before Matthews did against Australia on Monday. Deepika Rasangika of Bahrain scored an unbeaten 161 against Saudi Arabia in 2022 before following it with a three-wicket haul.
7 Consecutive Player-of-the-Match awards for Matthews in T20Is. She scored 452 runs at an average of 90.40 in those seven matches while striking at 138.22 and bagged 15 wickets at an average of 10.60.
174 Partnership runs between Matthews and Stafanie Taylor for the second wicket. It is the highest partnership for any wicket for West Indies in women's T20Is. The 174 is also the first 150-plus runs stand for any wicket against Australia.
1 Number of T20Is won by West Indies women against Australia in their 14 previous meetings. Their lone win before Monday's record heist came in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup. It was overall the third win for West Indies in 32 women's internationals against Australia, out of which they lost 27.
18 Balls needed for Phoebe Litchfield to complete her fifty against West Indies, the joint-fastest in women's T20Is. Sophie Devine of New Zealand also got her fifty in only 18 balls against India in 2015.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo