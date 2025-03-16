Stats - Delhi Capitals' hat-trick of defeats in WPL finals

0-3 Delhi Capitals' record in the Women's Premier League (WPL) finals. They have been on the losing side Delhi Capitals' record in the Women's Premier League (WPL) finals. They have been on the losing side in all three WPL finals , twice against Mumbai Indians - in 2023 and 2025 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2024.

Capitals were the table toppers in all three seasons and qualified to the final directly, while MI finished second during the league phase in both 2023 and 2025.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

22/22 Teams winning the toss chose to bowl first in all the 22 matches Teams winning the toss chose to bowl first in all the 22 matches in this WPL . Chasing teams won all seven matches held in Vadodara, while only once did the batting first team win across eight games in Bengaluru.

The trend of teams electing to bowl after winning the toss continued at the Brabourne Stadium, despite all five matches being won by teams batting first, including the final.

4 Instances of teams successfully defending a total of less than 150 Instances of teams successfully defending a total of less than 150 in the WPL , including the 149 by MI against DC on Saturday. DC were on the losing side on two of the previous three occasions - they failed to chase 139 against UP Warriorz in 2024 and 148 against Gujarat Giants in 2023.

7-1 MI's win-loss record in the WPL at the MI's win-loss record in the WPL at the Brabourne Stadium . Their only defeat at this venue came against RCB in the final league match of this season. Both finals that MI won against the Capitals were at Brabourne Stadium.

1027 Runs scored by Nat Sciver-Brunt in the WPL. She became the Runs scored by Nat Sciver-Brunt in the WPL. She became the first batter to 1000 or more runs in the league. She scored 523 runs this season alone, while no other batter has 400 in a single edition of the WPL

Sciver-Brunt also went past 8000 runs in T20 cricket on Saturday. She became the eleventh woman to the landmark and the third England player after Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Heather Knight.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

18 Wickets for Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr in the WPL 2025, the Wickets for Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr in the WPL 2025, the joint-most in an edition of the WPL. Matthews and Kerr are also the top-two WPL wicket-takers across all seasons , with 41 and 40 scalps respectively.

150.00 Harmanpreet Kaur's batting strike rate during her 44-ball 66 in the final. The other MI batters combined to score 75 runs off 76 balls at a rate of 98.68.

Harmanpreet hit only one four in her first 15 balls while scoring 11 runs but smashed 55 off her next 29 balls, with eight fours and two sixes.

20 for 2 MI's powerplay total on Saturday is the lowest during this phase (1-6) of WPL 2025. It is also the MI's powerplay total on Saturday is the lowest during this phase (1-6) of WPL 2025. It is also the fourth-lowest powerplay total for any team in the WPL.

MI recovered from the slow start, thanks to Harmanpreet's counterattack, scoring 92 runs in the middle overs (7-16) and 37 at the death (17-20).