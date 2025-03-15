Matches (10)
DC Women vs MI Women, Final at Mumbai, WPL, Mar 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final (N), Brabourne, March 15, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC Women
L
W
W
W
L
MI Women
L
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 415 Runs • 46.11 Avg • 163.38 SR
DC-W10 M • 304 Runs • 33.78 Avg • 118.75 SR
MI-W10 M • 516 Runs • 64.5 Avg • 155.42 SR
MI-W10 M • 319 Runs • 31.9 Avg • 125.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.47 Econ • 16.28 SR
DC-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 15.75 SR
MI-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 11.78 SR
MI-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 8 Econ • 13.12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC-W
MI-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.10
|Match days
|15 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
