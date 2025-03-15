Matches (10)
DC Women vs MI Women, Final at Mumbai, WPL, Mar 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Brabourne, March 15, 2025, Women's Premier League
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shafali Verma
10 M • 415 Runs • 46.11 Avg • 163.38 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 304 Runs • 33.78 Avg • 118.75 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 516 Runs • 64.5 Avg • 155.42 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 319 Runs • 31.9 Avg • 125.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Pandey
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.47 Econ • 16.28 SR
JL Jonassen
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 15.75 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 11.78 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8 Econ • 13.12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC-W
MI-W
Player
Role
Meg Lanning (c)
Top order Batter
Taniya Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Nandini Kashyap 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Shikha Pandey 
Allrounder
Niki Prasad 
Batter
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Shree Charani 
Bowler
Sneha Deepthi 
Batter
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.10
Match days15 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News

It's a trial by error for Giants as promising season ends in Eliminator

Giants coach Michael Klinger gave his team's performance a 'minus 20' for their several missteps against Mumbai Indians

Sciver-Brunt's purple patch rubs off on Matthews in Eliminator masterclass

Matthews has had a patchy season with the bat, but found her form in a 133-run stand with Sciver-Brunt

Stats - MI post their highest WPL total to make it 7-0 against Giants

Mumbai Indians upped their six-hitting on the big night, to knock Gujarat Giants out

Sciver-Brunt, Matthews power Mumbai Indians into second WPL final

Gujarat Giants put down four catches in the field, before losing their way in a chase of 214 in the Eliminator

Best of WPL 2025 so far: Ghosh's hitting, Henry's sixes, Gautam's promise

Ash Gardner's clean hits, Sneh Rana's comeback, Ellyse Perry's top form, and more highlights from the league phase of WPL 2025

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W853100.396
MI-W853100.192
GG-W84480.228
RCB-W8356-0.196
UPW-W8356-0.624
Full Table