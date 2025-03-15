Matches (10)
Final (N), Brabourne, March 15, 2025, Women's Premier League
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
149/7
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
(9.3/20 ov, T:150) 55/4

DC Women need 95 runs in 63 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 5.78
 • Required RR: 9.04
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 34/2 (6.80)
forecasterWin Probability:DC-W 30.68%MI-W 69.32%
Shree Charani comes in for Titas Sadhu as Delhi Capitals bowl

MI went in unchanged, showing faith in Bhatia and Ishaque

S Sudarshanan
S Sudarshanan
15-Mar-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Meg Lanning or Harmanpreet Kaur: who will lift the WPL trophy on Saturday?, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2025 final, Mumbai, March 14, 2025

Will it be Meg Lanning or Harmanpreet Kaur who lifts the trophy at the end of the day?  •  WPL

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians
The coin landed in Meg Lanning's favour and Delhi Capitals opted to bowl against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the final of WPL 2025. It was in line with the toss-winning captains opting to chase at the Brabourne Stadium, even though teams have successfully defended totals in each of the last four matches, including all of the Mumbai leg.
DC will be playing only their second match in the last 15 days, having played their last league fixture on March 7. They brought in left-arm spinner Shree Charani in place of fast bowler Titas Sadhu. Dew has not had a massive presence in Mumbai and that could be why DC opted for an extra spinner, given MI's right-hand-heavy line-up.
In a repeat of the WPL 2023 final, MI went in unchanged, reposing faith on Saika Ishaque, who has bowled only four overs in two appearances this season. They also continued with Yastika Bhatia, who is expected to open the batting despite going through a lean run.
The centre pitch was in use for the last match of the WPL 2025, with both square boundaries nearly equidistant.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Annabel Sutherland, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Sarah Bryce (wk), 8 Niki Prasad, 9 Minnu Mani, 10 Shikha Pandey, 11 Shree Charani
Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Amanjot Kaur, 7 Sajeevan Sajana, 8 G Kamalini, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Saika Ishaque
Shree CharaniDelhi Capitals WomenMumbai Indians WomenMI Women vs DC WomenWomen's Premier League

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

Win Probability
MI-W 68.26%
MI-WDC-W
100%50%100%MI-W InningsDC-W Innings

Current Over 10 • DC-W 55/4

DC-W needed 95 runs from 63 balls
DC Women Innings
Player NameRB
MM Lanning
bowled139
Shafali Verma
lbw49
JL Jonassen
caught1315
JI Rodrigues
not out2015
A Sutherland
stumped25
M Kapp
not out24
Extras(w 1)
Total55(4 wkts; 9.3 ovs)
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W853100.396
MI-W853100.192
GG-W84480.228
RCB-W8356-0.196
UPW-W8356-0.624
