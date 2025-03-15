Shree Charani comes in for Titas Sadhu as Delhi Capitals bowl

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians

The coin landed in Meg Lanning's favour and Delhi Capitals opted to bowl against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the final of WPL 2025. It was in line with the toss-winning captains opting to chase at the Brabourne Stadium, even though teams have successfully defended totals in each of the last four matches, including all of the Mumbai leg.

DC will be playing only their second match in the last 15 days, having played their last league fixture on March 7. They brought in left-arm spinner Shree Charani in place of fast bowler Titas Sadhu. Dew has not had a massive presence in Mumbai and that could be why DC opted for an extra spinner, given MI's right-hand-heavy line-up.

In a repeat of the WPL 2023 final, MI went in unchanged, reposing faith on Saika Ishaque, who has bowled only four overs in two appearances this season. They also continued with Yastika Bhatia, who is expected to open the batting despite going through a lean run.

The centre pitch was in use for the last match of the WPL 2025, with both square boundaries nearly equidistant.

Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Annabel Sutherland, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Sarah Bryce (wk), 8 Niki Prasad, 9 Minnu Mani, 10 Shikha Pandey, 11 Shree Charani