Stats - Voll's record 99 trumps Rana's record 26 in one over

Runs scored by Sneh Rana in the 19th over of the chase, the most by a batter in one over in the WPL. Those 26 runs came off the first five balls faced by Rana in her innings, having come in at No. 10. Deepti Sharma conceded 28 runs, including a no-ball in that over, the most runs conceded by a bowler in one over in the WPL.