Stats - Voll's record 99 trumps Rana's record 26 in one over
It was a 438-run whackathon between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow
225 for 5 How much UP Warriorz (UPW) scored against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday - the highest total ever in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The previous highest was 223 for 2 by Delhi Capitals in 2023, also against RCB.
Before Saturday, UPW were the only team without a 200-plus total in the WPL - their previous highest total was 181 against Gujarat Giants in 2023.
438 Runs scored by UPW and RCB in Lucknow - the most for a WPL match, going past the 403 runs scored by Giants and RCB in the opening match of this season.
It is also the second-highest aggregate for a women's T20, behind the 490 runs by Argentina and Chile in 2023. Argentina alone scored 427 in that game, the highest T20 total ever.
99* Georgia Voll's unbeaten innings against RCB is the joint-highest individual score in the WPL. Sophie Devine also had a 99-run knock for RCB against Giants in 2023.
213 RCB's total in the chase was their highest total in the WPL, but they fell 13 runs short of the target. It was also the joint-highest total while chasing in women's T20s, alongside West Indies' 213 for 3 against Australia in 2023.
26 Runs scored by Sneh Rana in the 19th over of the chase, the most by a batter in one over in the WPL. Those 26 runs came off the first five balls faced by Rana in her innings, having come in at No. 10. Deepti Sharma conceded 28 runs, including a no-ball in that over, the most runs conceded by a bowler in one over in the WPL.
121 Runs that UPW scored in the middle overs (7-16) against RCB - the most by any team in a WPL innings during that phase. They scored 67 runs in the powerplay (1-6), their highest in the WPL, but only 37 came in the death overs (17-20).
202.94 Voll's strike rate against the RCB spinners on Saturday. She scored 69 runs off 34 balls against them, with 12 fours and a six. She scored only 30 off 22 balls with five fours against the pace bowlers.
WPL debutant Charlie Dean was at the receiving end of Voll's wrath, conceding 36 runs in 16 balls, including seven boundaries. Only Harmanpreet Kaur (38 off Sneh Rana in 2024) has scored more runs off one bowler in a WPL innings.
43 Runs scored by Voll playing the sweep shot during her unbeaten 99, by far the most any batter has scored in a WPL innings with the sweep, as per ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball logs. Voll attempted 15 sweep shots during her innings, of which nine were boundaries, including one six.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo