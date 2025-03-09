Stats - Voll's record 99 trumps Rana's record 26 in one over

202.94 Voll's strike rate against the RCB spinners on Saturday. She scored 69 runs off 34 balls against them, with 12 fours and a six. She scored only 30 off 22 balls with five fours against the pace bowlers.

43 Runs scored by Voll playing the sweep shot during her unbeaten 99, by far the most any batter has scored in a WPL innings with the sweep, as per ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball logs. Voll attempted 15 sweep shots during her innings, of which nine were boundaries, including one six.