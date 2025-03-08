Matches (11)
RCB Women vs UPW Women, 18th Match at Lucknow, WPL, Mar 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match (N), Lucknow, March 08, 2025, Women's Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 485 Runs • 97 Avg • 137 SR
RM Ghosh
10 M • 243 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 146.38 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 321 Runs • 40.13 Avg • 128.4 SR
GM Harris
10 M • 154 Runs • 15.4 Avg • 98.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Renuka Singh
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 19.2 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.34 Econ • 19.2 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 19.25 SR
S Ecclestone
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.95 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RCB-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
Smriti Mandhana (c)
Opening Batter
Kanika Ahuja 
Allrounder
Ekta Bisht 
Bowler
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
VJ Joshitha 
Bowler
Sabbhineni Meghana 
Opening Batter
Nuzhat Parween 
Wicketkeeper
Jagravi Pawar 
Bowler
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Raghvi Bist 
Allrounder
Sneh Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Prema Rawat 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days08 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W752100.482
MI-W64280.267
GG-W63360.357
RCB-W6244-0.244
UPW-W7254-0.785
Full Table