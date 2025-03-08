Matches (11)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
WPL (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
WCL 2 (1)
RCB Women vs UPW Women, 18th Match at Lucknow, WPL, Mar 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match (N), Lucknow, March 08, 2025, Women's Premier League
What will be the toss result?
RCB-W Win & Bat
UPW-W Win & Bat
RCB-W Win & Bowl
UPW-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RCB Women
W
L
T
L
L
UPW Women
W
T
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RCB-W10 M • 485 Runs • 97 Avg • 137 SR
RCB-W10 M • 243 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 146.38 SR
UPW-W10 M • 321 Runs • 40.13 Avg • 128.4 SR
UPW-W10 M • 154 Runs • 15.4 Avg • 98.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RCB-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 19.2 SR
RCB-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.34 Econ • 19.2 SR
UPW-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 19.25 SR
UPW-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.95 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
RCB-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|08 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News
The rise and roar of Kashvee Gautam
She was the most expensive uncapped Indian bought at the 2024 auction. And she is showing the world why
Kerr, Matthews leave UP Warriorz on the brink of exit
Mumbai Indians took a step closer to making the playoffs for a third year in succession, having triggered a UPW slide
With an eye on playoffs spot, in-form Giants run into table-toppers Capitals
Capitals are already through to the playoffs, but will look to end the round-robin stage with a win
Powerplay podcast: Alana King looks to build her Ashes empire
She speaks on a variety of topics and, of course, that delivery to Sophia Dunkley at the MCG