RCB in must-win territory against out-of-contention Warriorz

Who's playing

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs UP Warriorz (UPW)

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 7.30pm IST



What to expect: RCB look to stay alive

The spotlight is on RCB. Placed fourth, the defending champions will have to win both their remaining games, starting with this contest against bottom-placed UP Warriorz, and need to wait for other results to go their way to qualify for the playoffs. Losing even one out of the next two games will put them out of contention. Warriorz, meanwhile, were knocked out by Gujarat Giants on Friday and will look to finish the season on a high.

Four straight defeats after two successive wins have left RCB with more questions than answers. Batting has looked overly dependent on Ellyse Perry with Smriti Mandhana also undergoing a lean patch. The rest of the line-up has been inconsistent. While Renuka Singh, Kim Garth and Georgia Wareham have taken the bulk of responsibility with the ball and have accounted for 25 wickets combined, RCB have been found wanting in the fourth and fifth bowling options. Will a six-day break help them bounce back?

Meanwhile, Warriorz have struggled in both departments, and the constant shuffling of their batting order hasn't helped. Chinelle Henry, despite being explosive at the death, has not gotten a promotion to address their middle-order woes. Deepti Sharma has also had an underwhelming outing as a captain and a bowler, picking up five wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 8.11. Sophie Ecclestone has been the only bowler who has looked threatening.

Form guide

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: LLL (last three matches, most recent first)

UP Warriorz: LLL

Team news

RCB are likely to go with the experience of Sneh Rana and Ekta Bisht in the spin department.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable XI): 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Raghvi Bisht, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Kim Garth, 10 Ekta Bisht, 11 Renuka Singh

Gouher Sultana played two matches in Lucknow but bowled only one over and went for 16 runs. It remains to be seen whether Warriorz will bring back Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who has played only one match so far in this edition.

UP Warriorz (probable XI): 1 Grace Harris, 2 Georgia Voll, 3 Kiran Navgire, 4 Vrinda Dinesh, 5 Deepti Sharma (capt), 6 Shweta Sehrawat, 7 Uma Chetry (wk), 8 Chinelle Henry, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Gouher Sultana/Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Kranti Goud

Sophie Ecclestone has been the key player for UP Warriorz • BCCI

In the spotlight: Ellyse Perry and Sophie Ecclestone

Ellyse Perry has been the in-form batter for RCB this season. She has four-half centuries, most by a player in this WPL, and has accumulated 295 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 149.74. With Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge struggling for consistency at the top, the focus will be on the Australian allrounder. Lucknow has already witnessed three half-centuries in the first two matches, all coming from top-order batters. Will Perry once again come to RCB's rescue when they need her the most?

Sophie Ecclestone stunned the Chinnaswamy Stadium with her all-round heroics when RCB hosted Warriorz two weeks ago. She is the only bowler at Warriorz to have bowled her full quota of four overs in all seven matches. That has fetched her six wickets at an economy rate of 6.96. Will she step up again in Round 2?

Key stats

Warriorz have lost 33 wickets in the middle overs (from 7 to 16), the most by a team in WPL 2025.

Perry has struck at 143.42 against Warriorz, her highest strike rate against any team in WPL.