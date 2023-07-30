'Stuart Broad is the ultimate Ashes warrior'

Stuart Broad announced his decision to retire from all cricket after the conclusion of the fifth men's Ashes Test at The Oval. Here's how the cricketing world reacted to it.

"Very few of us are privileged enough to choose how we bow out. He deserves that. As I watched him announce his retirement on Sky Sports, I felt quite emotional. I will genuinely miss watching him play. Only Jimmy [James Anderson] is left now from the team who got to No. 1 in the Test rankings and are the only England side to have won the Ashes in Australia since 1986-87. I remember him telling me how much he was looking forward to us all having a glass of red together when we were all retired. Broady, I'll have the bottle ready but first there's a job to be finished in south London."

Alastair Cook, Broad's former captain, writing in his Sunday Times column

"I have nothing but respect for him. I had a good chat to him the other day once he took his 600th Test wicket and he said he was enjoying it as much, if not more than he ever has. It's a big decision, but you come to a time when you know. He loves the big moments, the pressure situations. That's a true sign of a champion, I think. He's been incredible for England for a long, long time."

Glenn McGrath, one of two bowlers with more Ashes wickets than Broad, speaking to BBC Test Match Special.

"I don't think we'll see seam bowlers take 600 wickets ever again. I don't think the game will allow it. So cheers, Broady. It's been a pleasure to play briefly with you and see the development of a high-class performer and person over the past 16 years. You're a role model for the next generation. That, for me, is always the greatest accolade - that you inspire a new breed of cricketers."

Michael Vaughan, the captain who gave Broad his first Test cap, writing in the Daily Telegraph

"He has been a terrific bowler. His partnership with Jimmy Anderson is something that will always be remembered. Anderson and Broad, I guess the whole decade that they played for England, really put in some fantastic performances. To take 600 wickets and play the number of Tests that he has takes a special kind of cricketer. My best wishes to him and congratulations on an absolutely fantastic career. I hope he gets to finish it off in the best possible way that he wants to."

Rahul Dravid, former India captain who played five Tests against Broad and now coach, speaking after the second West Indies-India ODI

Stuart Broad announced that he will retire after the conclusion of The Oval Test • PA Images via Getty Images

"I've been lucky enough to coach him since he was 18, on the academy at Loughborough. You could tell straightaway he was different: he wrote down on a piece of paper the things he wanted to achieve, how he was going to be and what he was going to do, which was really rare for that age. He is probably the best tactician that I've been lucky enough to coach… a brilliant sportsman."

Peter Moores, Broad's Nottinghamshire and former England coach, speaking to BBC Radio 5live.

"We only knew yesterday [Saturday] morning for certain. Of course, you have conversations. But Stuart is a master of making the right decision, and he's done it again. It's the perfect time, isn't it? Being Australia, that is perfect - because he's an Ashes man."

Broad's mother, Carole, speaking to BBC Test Match Special.

"I'm a big believer in judging players on longevity, and how long they can maintain such high standards at the absolute highest level. 167 games for a fast bowler: imagine how many ice baths he's had on the back of those? Stuart Broad is the ultimate Ashes warrior. All of his best cricket has been played in Ashes series… people's names and reputations are forged on what they're able to achieve in Ashes series."

Ricky Ponting, Australia's captain during Broad's first two Ashes series, speaking to Sky's Cricket Podcast.