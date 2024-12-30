Sunil Gavaskar, dancing king
Revealed: the secret to Sunil Gavaskar's impeccable footwork - it's all in the bhangra beat. The commentary box got a lesson is the basics of bhangra from Sunil Gavaskar, though it may be easier to learn to bat with those instructions.
"Whenever the bhangra music is on, the bhangra beat is on, then it's very difficult to stay still."— ABC SPORT (@abcsport) December 30, 2024
As he explains, dancing is all in the footwork for Indian cricket legend, Sunil Gavaskar!
