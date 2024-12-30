Matches (7)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs SL (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
BPL 2024 (2)
SA vs PAK (1)
The Buzz

Sunil Gavaskar, dancing king

ESPNcricinfo staff
30-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Revealed: the secret to Sunil Gavaskar's impeccable footwork - it's all in the bhangra beat. The commentary box got a lesson is the basics of bhangra from Sunil Gavaskar, though it may be easier to learn to bat with those instructions.

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback