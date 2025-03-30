Narine set to be available for KKR's next fixture, against Mumbai Indians
Moeen Ali slotted in after Narine reported ill on the morning of the game against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati
Sunil Narine, who missed the previous IPL 2025 match for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owing to ill-health, has returned to training and is expected to be available for selection for their next game, against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday evening at the Wankhede Stadium.
It is understood that he reported ill on the morning of KKR's last game, which they won in Guwahati against Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Moeen Ali was fielded.
"I've been practising well, and I just try to be ready all the time," Moeen said after the match about his unexpected season debut. "I got told this morning that Sunny [Narine] was not well and to just be ready whenever. Obviously, hard to replace Sunny but I felt like I did a nice job of it.
"You're just waiting for your turn and when the chance comes, you try and take it as much as you can. But on some wickets like today, I probably used my experience as much as I could to actually keep it simple, keep the stumps in play, keep the line to the left-handers in particular quite straight and just try and spin the ball."
Narine, it is understood, needed medical attention, but returned to the team hotel in the evening and was a part of their celebrations.
Moeen did well with the ball, sending back Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana on his way to returns of 2 for 23 from his four overs. Later, filling in for Narine at the top of the batting order, he struggled, scoring 5 in 12 balls. If Narine is fit to play, Moeen might be the one to make way.
Narine, an integral part of KKR since his first season in 2012, was one of their better performers in the opening-night loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at home in Kolkata. Narine scored 44 in 26 balls after an initial struggle to get going and then returned 1 for 27 as KKR went down by seven wickets.
