Narine set to be available for KKR's next fixture, against Mumbai Indians

"I've been practising well, and I just try to be ready all the time," Moeen said after the match about his unexpected season debut. "I got told this morning that Sunny [Narine] was not well and to just be ready whenever. Obviously, hard to replace Sunny but I felt like I did a nice job of it.

"You're just waiting for your turn and when the chance comes, you try and take it as much as you can. But on some wickets like today, I probably used my experience as much as I could to actually keep it simple, keep the stumps in play, keep the line to the left-handers in particular quite straight and just try and spin the ball."