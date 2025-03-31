Matches (5)
MI vs KKR, 12th Match at Mumbai, IPL, Mar 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match (N), Wankhede, March 31, 2025, Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Yadav
10 M • 370 Runs • 41.11 Avg • 156.11 SR
NT Tilak Varma
9 M • 312 Runs • 44.57 Avg • 140.54 SR
VR Iyer
10 M • 287 Runs • 71.75 Avg • 158.56 SR
SP Narine
9 M • 246 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 183.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JJ Bumrah
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 16.7 SR
HH Pandya
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.79 Econ • 17.4 SR
CV Varun
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 12 SR
Harshit Rana
8 M • 12 Wkts • 9.12 Econ • 14.58 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MI
KKR
Player
Role
Hardik Pandya (c)
Allrounder
Ashwani Kumar 
Bowler
Raj Bawa 
Allrounder
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Deepak Chahar 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Robin Minz 
Wicketkeeper
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Naman Dhir 
Top order Batter
Vignesh Puthur 
Bowler
Satyanarayana Raju 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Karn Sharma 
Bowler
Rohit Sharma 
Top order Batter
Krishnan Shrijith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arjun Tendulkar 
Bowler
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Suryakumar Yadav 
Batter
Match details
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days31 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Gujarat Titans show how home advantage is done in the IPL

They are turning Ahmedabad into a fortress, where they have beaten Mumbai Indians four out of four times

'You know the match is almost done' - Gill's praise for Prasidh's match-winning spell

Mumbai Indians were shut down during the middle overs by the Gujarat Titans fast bowler

Sai Sudharsan, Prasidh Krishna consign MI to big defeat

There was some concern for Titans as Sai Sudharsan left the field clutching his left hamstring after a diving effort, but Shubman Gill later said that it was a cramp

Hardik: I think batters have to come to the party

Mumbai have begun IPL 2025 with totals of 155 and 160 leaving their captain wanting more from them

Gill and Sudharsan set the pace, but MI pull GT back to 196

At the innings break, Boult told the commentators that MI wanted to restrict GT under 200, and half the job was done

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB22042.266
LSG21120.963
GT21120.625
PBKS11020.550
DC11020.371
SRH2112-0.128
KKR2112-0.308
CSK2112-1.013
MI2020-1.163
RR2020-1.882
Full Table