MI vs KKR, 12th Match at Mumbai, IPL, Mar 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match (N), Wankhede, March 31, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
MI Win & Bat
KKR Win & Bat
MI Win & Bowl
KKR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI
W
L
L
L
L
KKR
NR
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 370 Runs • 41.11 Avg • 156.11 SR
MI9 M • 312 Runs • 44.57 Avg • 140.54 SR
KKR10 M • 287 Runs • 71.75 Avg • 158.56 SR
KKR9 M • 246 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 183.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 16.7 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.79 Econ • 17.4 SR
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 12 SR
KKR8 M • 12 Wkts • 9.12 Econ • 14.58 SR
Squad
MI
KKR
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|31 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News
Gujarat Titans show how home advantage is done in the IPL
They are turning Ahmedabad into a fortress, where they have beaten Mumbai Indians four out of four times
'You know the match is almost done' - Gill's praise for Prasidh's match-winning spell
Mumbai Indians were shut down during the middle overs by the Gujarat Titans fast bowler
Sai Sudharsan, Prasidh Krishna consign MI to big defeat
There was some concern for Titans as Sai Sudharsan left the field clutching his left hamstring after a diving effort, but Shubman Gill later said that it was a cramp
Hardik: I think batters have to come to the party
Mumbai have begun IPL 2025 with totals of 155 and 160 leaving their captain wanting more from them