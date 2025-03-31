Live Blog - Mumbai quicks rip through the KKR batting

Even with wickets falling, KKR were desperate for runs in the powerplay. It is a sign that they know they need a par plus total at Wankhede stadium. They lost two wickets in the first two overs but had eight aggressive responses in the first four. Two per over with no sign of holding back.

Venky Iyer, who finished with 3 off 9, charged down the pitch at Ashwani Kumar and though he was nowhere near the pitch of the ball, he swung as hard as he could, which is probably why the catching opportunity evaded Mitchell Santner.

Iyer let go of a Chahar bouncer once but then practiced an upper cut. When he had a chance to play the upper cut, he went for it but only feathered a catch through to the keeper. Batting first on a chasing ground might be the hardest thing to do in the IPL because you're almost chasing ghosts.