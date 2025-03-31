Live Blog - Mumbai quicks rip through the KKR batting

Live
Live Blog - Mumbai quicks rip through the KKR battingBy Alagappan Muthu
KKR press the Impact Player button
If everything had gone to plan, KKR might have brought in Vaibhav Arora as their impact player for the chase. Now that they're five down in seven overs, they've gone to Manish Pandey. This game is playing pretty much the same way as the fixture from last year, when guess who came in as the Impact sub with KKR five down.
KKR usually bank on eight overs from Narine and Chakravarthy. Rana and Johnson can't afford a bad night today. And Russell, who is yet to bowl this season, may have to lace his bowling boots.
Chasing ghosts
Even with wickets falling, KKR were desperate for runs in the powerplay. It is a sign that they know they need a par plus total at Wankhede stadium. They lost two wickets in the first two overs but had eight aggressive responses in the first four. Two per over with no sign of holding back.
Venky Iyer, who finished with 3 off 9, charged down the pitch at Ashwani Kumar and though he was nowhere near the pitch of the ball, he swung as hard as he could, which is probably why the catching opportunity evaded Mitchell Santner.
Iyer let go of a Chahar bouncer once but then practiced an upper cut. When he had a chance to play the upper cut, he went for it but only feathered a catch through to the keeper. Batting first on a chasing ground might be the hardest thing to do in the IPL because you're almost chasing ghosts.
And it happens again. Raghuvanshi, who has played some excellent shots for 26 off 15, goes for another but gets caught at deep midwicket.
Ashwani Kumar says hi
15 Ashwani Kumar is the 15th player to take a wicket off his first ball in the IPL. This list includes Adam Gilchrist, which is kinda cool.
He must already have been having a lot of fun sharing the same dressing room with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard and Trent Boult. Imagine the spring in his step now that his first act in the IPL is dismissing an opposition captain
An into-the-pitch slower ball later in the over almost got rid of Venkatesh Iyer as well. KKR are not backing off from playing big shots in the powerplay despite the wickets they're losing.
Quinton de Kock is brilliant against balls at the body. Anything straight and the natural arc of his back lift, which comes from around gully, allows him to flick it away over square leg with the greatest ease. Not since Sanath Jayasuriya has anyone made that shot look so nonchalant.
Boult didn't care about any of that. The late swing away that he was getting made hitting across the line dangerous. Chahar decided not to veer into the batter's strength. He bowled wide (actually bowled a wide). De Kock isn't too bad at slapping balls over point, but here he was made to reach a little too far and the ball comes right off the bottom of the bat and goes straight to debutant Ashwani Kumar at mid-off.
But this is T20 cricket. And it is 2025. So loss of wickets don't always lead to periods of consolidation.
Fire vs fire
22 wickets in the powerplay for Trent Boult in the last two IPLs, the highest by any bowler. Deepak Chahar with 15 is in the top five.
The reason those two bowlers have such good numbers is because they are capable of swinging the new ball both ways. That might not really matter much to at least one of KKR's openers, Sunil Narine has a fine record in the first six overs as well, with a strike rate of 166, the sixth best out of all batters with a minimum of 50 runs in this period over the last two years.
As it happens, Boult takes down Narine. It's his 20th wicket in the first over of an IPL game.
1
Toss: MI bowl
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss at the team's first home game of IPL 2025 and chose to bowl. There were three changes to the XI that lost the last game to Gujarat Titans with Will Jacks coming back into the XI in place of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, left-arm wristspinner Vignesh Puthur taking over from Robin Minz and uncapped left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar swapping in for S Raju. Kumar, 23, has played four T20s for Punjab picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.50. He was part of an internship programme with Punjab Kings earlier. He can swing the ball into right-hand batters and has a yorker as well.
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane had good news, confirming that Sunil Narine had recovered from the illness which kept him out of the last game to return to the XI. As a result, Moeen Ali missed out. Rahane, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, said he was "confused" by the pitch, since it had a little grass on it, and thought it was a good toss to lose.
Mumbai are still searching for their first win of IPL 2025.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
KKR bench: Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur
MI bench: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju
Who has the advantage?
4 of the last five matches between these two sides have been won by KKR. But at Wankhede, Mumbai hold a 9-2 win-loss record against their opponents
Which team has the advantage?219 votes
Mumbai
KKR
"Absolute belter," says former England captain Eoin Morgan about the pitch. "Absolutely rock-hard underneath, that means lovely pace and carry." One square boundary is shorter than the other as well.
Welcome!
Mumbai have stayed true to one of their reputations - their machine takes a little bit of time to kick into gear. Will they stay true to the other one, where once everything clicks, they just sweep everyone aside and grab the trophy?
1608 sixes hit at Wankhede stadium in 236 IPL innings, 603 of them by the home side.
A return to Wankhede stadium, where the pace and bounce should suit their power-hitters, should bring a smile to their faces. But KKR aren't the kind of side that will give them a lot of pace and bounce. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will pose entirely different questions
