IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap leaderboards: Pooran and Noor Ahmad on top
Find out who the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in IPL 2025 after 12 games are
Who are the top-thee run-scorers and wicket-takers in IPL 2025 after Game 12 - Mumbai Indians' (MI) eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?
LSG's Nicholas Pooran continues to be the highest run-scorer with 145 runs at an average of 72.50 and chart-topping strike rate of 258.92 following returns of 75 from 30 balls against DC and 70 from 26 against SRH.
B Sai Sudharsan hasn't been among the fastest scorers in the tournament - though 167.07 is hardly shabby - but his 137 runs from two inningsfor Gujarat Titans (GT) has him up at No. 2 on the Orange Cap table.
At No. 3 is Travis Head, whose 22 off 12 for SRH against DC took his tally to 136 in three games. After his 67 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), he scored 47 against LSG but was kept quiet by Starc in the game against DC.
Noor Ahmad has been a revelation this season. Turning out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who also have R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their starting line-up, Noor has been by far the most successful, his left-arm wristspin bringing him 4 for 18, 3 for 36 and 2 for 28 so far. That's nine wickets, five more wickets than Ashwin and Jadeja combined.
Mitchell Starc is just one wicket behind, and has got to eight wickets in just two games for Delhi Capitals (DC). He was expensive in his first game, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), conceding 42 runs for his three wickets, but against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he had his career-best T20 returns - 5 for 35. In his opening spell, Starc removed Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the powerplay, and he came back in the 18th over to remove Harshal Patel and Wiaan Mulder.
There's a tie in third place between LSG's Shardul Thakur and CSK's Khaleel Ahmed, who have picked up six wickets each at this stage, though Thakur has played two and Khaleel three. Thakur's best was the 4 for 34 he picked up in LSG's win over SRH, while Khaleel got 3 for 29 in his first game of the season, against MI, sending back Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav.