KKR's stars from last season are still shining, just not for them

The first ten days of this IPL season have seen players who won the 2024 title performing brilliantly up and down the country. The only problem for the league's defending champions is that very few of them have been playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Meanwhile, a KKR side that lost three times in the whole of last year has already been beaten twice: a seven-wicket defeat at home to RCB, and now an eight-wicket thrashing at the Wankhede on Monday night. These are early days in a long season, but they have made a slow start to their title defence - as champions have tended to after recent mega auctions.

The whole purpose of the mega auction - which saw teams permitted a maximum of six retentions from last year - is to ensure the IPL retains the competitive balance which makes it such a compelling spectacle. It is ideal for the league's overall narrative, minimising the gap between top and bottom, but makes the notion of retaining a winning squad near-impossible.

It must be hugely frustrating for successful franchises, but the combination of a strict salary cap and the unpredictability of an auction is one of the IPL's key design features. It is not by mistake that there have been four different champions in the last five seasons, with seven teams reaching at least one final in that time. Already this season, each team has won at least once.

Venkatesh Iyer has scored just nine runs in two innings so far • Associated Press

Unsurprisingly, KKR used all six retentions after their 2024 triumph and made no secret of the fact they would have liked to keep hold of several more. They bought another six title-winners back at November's auction, with Venkatesh Iyer foremost among them and his INR 23.75 crore price tag doubtlessly inflated by the franchise's desire to keep the core of their side together.

In an ideal world, KKR would have kept even more of their title-winning squad. Cast your mind back to November's auction in Jeddah, and you may remember Venky Mysore raising a purple paddle to place bids on all three of Salt, Shreyas and Starc. The trouble was that they had insufficient funds remaining to bring them back within the confines of the salary cap.

It is clearly too soon to evaluate Venkatesh's season, which has brought him nine runs in his first two innings. But the decision to go hard for him over several others was a significant choice at the auction, and KKR's main changes from last year's side - Quinton de Kock Ajinkya Rahane and Spencer Johnson replacing Salt, Shreyas and Starc respectively - do not look like obvious upgrades.

But in fact, de Kock and Rahane are their only batters to hit fifties in their first three games this year, with another new signing, Moeen Ali , instrumental in their win over RR in Guwahati. Instead, it has been their returning players - including Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh - who have not fired at this stage of the season.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the only bright spark with the bat for KKR • BCCI

"It's very disheartening after the mega auction because you have a set combination and then every three years the team changes," Ramandeep said after Monday's defeat. "But this is part and parcel of the IPL. Now teams will be trying to find their winning combinations as soon as possible and we're trying for the same."

This was a night that KKR will try to swiftly forget: they were bowled out in under 100 balls for their lowest total since 2022. Rahane described it simply as a "collective batting failure" on what he believed was "a good wicket to bat on", and will be looking for a response against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday: "We've got to learn really fast from this game," he said.

Loyalty is a rare trait in a T20 franchise, and generally an admirable one. The challenge for KKR was to identify the role each player had in their title win and to value them accordingly: it will become increasingly evident as this campaign unfolds whether they have kept hold of the right ingredients from their title-winning recipe.