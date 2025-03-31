Ashwani Kumar on his debut: 'Was feeling pressure, didn't have lunch'

"I was feeling really good. There was a little pressure earlier, but thanks to the atmosphere of the team, I didn't feel any pressure," Ashwani, 23, told the host broadcaster at the innings break after KKR were dismissed for 116.

Ashwani, who was bought for INR 30 lakh at the mega auction, said he had been nervous and skipped lunch before the evening game began at 7.30 pm. "I didn't have anything for lunch, I just had a banana. There was a little pressure. I wasn't feeling hungry," he said. "But still, I played well, so it's good."

He struck with his first delivery, having KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane caught at deep point. Rinku Singh was also caught at deep point in his second over, before Manish Pandey was bowled three balls later. In this third over, Ashwani bowled Andre Russell for 5 and finished with 4 for 24 in three overs.

While the MI team management made game plans for Ashwani, their main instruction to him was to go out and enjoy his debut. "We had plans. But [Hardik Pandya, MI captain] said that since it's your debut match, enjoy yourself. Just keep bowling the way you have been," Ashwani said.

After being hit for a boundary by Russell first ball of his third over, Ashwani responded with two short balls before bowling a full one that the batter missed while attacking. "Yes, the captain did have a role. Hardik bhai had told me that he will try to attack you," Ashwani said. "He told me to bowl into his body. But the situation was such that he tried to hit me and got out."