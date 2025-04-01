Rickelton: 'The pressure factor internally is big but externally is huge'

Scores of 13 and 6 in your first two innings, in your debut IPL season, can be worrying. You might start to think if there would be another chance. Especially if you are one of the four overseas players in your team. An unbeaten 62 in 41 balls in a winning cause , though, does help, because "the pressure factor internally is big but externally is huge," as Ryan Rickelton put it after Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at home at the Wankhede Stadium in their IPL 2025 fixture on Monday night.

Rickelton has found runs finally - "it wasn't as fluent as I would have liked it to be, but I'll take it" - and MI have found their first win - "we've got a base now; now we try taking steps after it".

"Not only in terms of skills, being a left-hand batter and a wicketkeeper, even the mechanics that he has are quite similar to what Quinton de Kock has," Bangar said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show. "And the impressive part for me was how he batted in the Champions Trophy - he scored a hundred there and he was very good against spin. Stays low. Quite subcontinental in his approach against spin."

On Monday, "I knew it was going to swing around a little bit," Rickelton said in the press conference after the win. "I didn't expect it to do that much for a period of time. Throughout the whole 40 overs [29.1 is all it took] it was a bit sticky. Our bowlers adjusted really well and our batters adjusted really well too.

"The first two games were tricky, on some tough wickets, but to get out here in Mumbai, have Spencer [Johnson, the KKR opening bowler] turn me inside out was quite a tough battle to get through. But once I managed to get through that it was really pleasing to get a score. Bit more relief than anything. To get two points on the board is great for the team."

"I was just trying not to chop it on, in all honesty," Rickelton joked in answer to a question on the pressure aspect. "I was a bit nervous. I just wanted to get a score and ease the nerves down. It was a relatively low [target], so I knew I could afford a bit of time, extra couple of balls to try and get through. Great I got one or two boundaries away and it just got the scoreboard going. I knew if I could face 18 to 20 balls, I could at least have some sort of impact on the game. Luckily, I managed to get us through.

"The standards are incredibly high [in the IPL], and the conditions are all changing. I see a year ago, turn on the television and teams are getting 260 and it's a free-for-all. But you come down and it's not that easy. Different grounds obviously have Indian characteristics. The pressure factor internally is big but externally is huge. Also, you are playing with some of the world's best players, not just in the team but around the country.

"It's hard, I am not going to lie. So just trying to find my way through that and trying to adjust my game in order to give me my best chance to be successful for the team."

Ryan Rickelton hit five sixes - and four fours - in his innings • Associated Press

Now, though, it's "a massive relief," as Rickelton, who hit five sixes in his innings, said more than once.

"Obviously, opening the batting for Mumbai Indians with Rohit Sharma , there's always going to be pressure internally and obviously externally as well. So, just for myself, I wanted to contribute to the team and did that," he said. "But Hardik [Pandya, the captain] was more emphasising today to raise [the] intensity - 'this is our home ground, we need to be better'. I think we ramped it up a level. The intensity was better. The fielding - I know we dropped a couple of catches - was better as well, and obviously the batting came through nicely as well."

The runs are in the bag, but for them to keep coming, there are more things to get past, and through. It's not easy at the IPL, not in your first season.