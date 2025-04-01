Best figures on IPL debut: Ashwani the first Indian with a four-for

Joseph, then just 22, was not slated to play the 2019 season and only joined the Mumbai Indians squad as a replacement for Adam Milne. With Lasith Malinga unavailable due to commitments in Sri Lanka, Joseph got a game and had a dream start, dismissing David Warner in his first over. Vijay Shankar fell in his next, before Joseph dismissed Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the space of four balls. He finished things off with the wicket of Siddarth Kaul as SRH were bundled out for 96. Three of Joseph's wickets were bowled as the SRH batters struggled to cope with his pace.

Tye got his first IPL contract at age 31. By then, he was already known for his arsenal of slower balls, in particular his knuckle ball, from the Big Bash League and the T20Is he had played for Australia. On IPL debut, he took four of his five wickets with knuckle balls as he restricted Rising Pune Supergiant in the middle overs and death. A hat-trick in the 20th over capped a fine display of T20 skills. A year later, Tye saw his price tag rise from INR 50 lakh to INR 7.2 crore, as Kings XI Punjab splurged on him.

Returning from a long injury layoff, Akhtar made a dramatic entry midway through the first IPL season, dismissing Delhi Daredevils' top four within his first 15 balls to dismantle their chase of 134. He got Virender Sehwag with swing, Gautam Gambhir and AB de Villiers with bounce, and Manoj Tiwary with pure pace. Akhtar would play only two more matches in the IPL, as Pakistan players were not included from 2009 onwards.

Not much was known about the 23-year-old left-arm seamer from Punjab, when he made his IPL debut in MI's third match of the 2025 season. Ashwini had played just a handful of domestic matches but had been part of trials at Punjab Kings before and impressed in the 2024 Sher E Punjab T20 competition. With his ability to skid the ball onto batters and surprise them with bounce, he ripped through Kolkata Knight Riders' middle order on debut. Ajinkya Rahane sliced one to backward point, Rinku Singh was out to a short ball, and Manish Pandey and Andre Russell both lost their stumps as Ashwani became the first Indian to take a four-for on IPL debut.