Narine scales Mt 500 - Wicket-taker, man of maidens, Dhoni stopper

3 - Players before - Players before Sunil Narine to feature in 500-plus T20 matches . Kieron Pollard leads the list with 660 appearances, while Dwayne Bravo (573) and Shoaib Malik (542) are next.

536 - Wickets for Narine in T20s are the - Wickets for Narine in T20s are the third-most behind Bravo's 625 and Rashid Khan's 566 scalps. Imran Tahir (502) is the only other bowler with 500-plus T20 wickets.

6.10 - Narine's career economy rate is the - Narine's career economy rate is the second-best among the 309 players who have bowled 2000-plus balls in men's T20s. Only Samuel Badree is ahead of Narine, with an economy rate of 6.08 in his 197-match T20 career.

1 - Narine's economy rate (7.18) in the death overs (17-20) is the - Narine's economy rate (7.18) in the death overs (17-20) is the best among those who have bowled 600-plus balls in men's T20s (where ball-by-ball data is available). Narine's economy rate of 6.08 in the first six overs is the second-best among the bowlers with 1200-plus balls, behind only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (6.00).

30 - Maiden overs bowled by Narine are the - Maiden overs bowled by Narine are the most for any bowler in men's T20s. Narine's tally does not include the Super Over he bowled in the 2014 CPL match for Guyana Amazon Warriors against Nicholas Pooran and Ross Taylor while defending 11.

9 - Narine dismissed both Shane Watson and Rohit Sharma on - Narine dismissed both Shane Watson and Rohit Sharma on nine occasions each. Only one other bowler has dismissed a batter nine or more times in men's T20s - Bravo, who claimed Kieron Pollard's wicket on ten instances.

10 - Batters dismissed by Narine on five or more instances in T20s, including Watson and Rohit. Sohail Tanvir (seven), Evin Lewis (six), Chris Gayle (six), Martin Guptill (six), Chadwick Walton (five), Rovman Powell (five), Dwayne Smith (five) and Ambati Rayudu (five) are the other batters he dismissed five or more times. R Ashwin (eight) is second on the list for dismissing most batters on five or more occasions in men's T20s.

115.14 - Strike rate of the top hitters in T20s against Narine (69 batters with 4000-plus runs and 135-plus strike rate in T20s). Among the players who have bowled 1000-plus balls against such batters, only Imad Wasim fared better, as those batters scored at a 114.76 strike rate off his bowling (where ball-by-ball data is available).

84 - Wickets for Narine against the top run-scorers in T20s (31 batters with 8000-plus runs in T20s). Only Dwayne Bravo has taken more wickets (88) against such batters in T20s where ball-by-ball data is available. The combined strike rate of those 31 batters while facing Narine in T20s is only 107.22.

8 - Four-plus wicket hauls for Narine in the IPL are the - Four-plus wicket hauls for Narine in the IPL are the most by any bowler in the league. He has had only five four-wicket hauls in the T20s played outside of the IPL. His 13 four-plus wicket hauls rank joint-fifth in all men's T20s.

111 - Wickets for Narine in the CPL are the - Wickets for Narine in the CPL are the second-most for any player behind Bravo's tally of 128.

52.74 - MS Dhoni's strike rate against Narine is the lowest for any batter-bowler combination in men's T20s (minimum 75 balls, where data is available). Narine has dismissed Dhoni only twice in 91 balls but conceded only two boundaries and bowled 50 dot balls.

155.05 - Narine's batting strike rate in the first six overs in T20s. Only - Narine's batting strike rate in the first six overs in T20s. Only three batters have faced 1000-plus balls in the first six overs in men's T20s at a strike rate higher than Narine's (where ball-by-ball data is available).