The English season is underway, with two rounds of the County Championship completed - but results have been few and far between thanks to a combination of the weather and the ECB's decision to trial the use of the Kookaburra ball . On the latest edition of Switch Hit,andwere joined by Middlesex captain Toby Roland-Jones - whose side conceded totals of 620 for 3 and 552 for 6 in their first two games - to discuss whether county cricket can provide a natural habitat for the Kookaburra. Other topics included April run-scoring feats, the use of the heavy roller and spinners taking their chance with the Dukes ball on the sidelines.