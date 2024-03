The end came quickly in Dharamsala , as India romped to an innings win and a 4-1 series victory. England were left to pick out the positives, which included James Anderson's 700th Test wicket. On this week's podcast,was joined byandto discuss where it all went wrong for the Bazballers. How significant was Anderson's achievement? Will Jonny Bairstow's 100th Test appearance also be his last? And what changes might be on the cards when the Test team reunite in the summer?