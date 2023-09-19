Switch Hit: Roy-al rumble
England dropped Jason Roy from their final World Cup squad and called in Harry Brook. Alan, Miller and Vish sat down to discuss what it means for the defence of their title
England wrapped up a 3-1 series win over New Zealand but there was drama to come as the selectors made a late change to the World Cup squad, with Dawid Malan's relentless form at opener leading to Jason Roy being left out in favour of Harry Brook as the spare batter. In this week's pod, Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to pick through the decision and assess how England's World Cup defence is shaping up, as well as preview the Ireland series and discuss Leicestershire's fairytale One-Day Cup win.