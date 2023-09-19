Matches (13)
Feature

Switch Hit: Roy-al rumble

England dropped Jason Roy from their final World Cup squad and called in Harry Brook. Alan, Miller and Vish sat down to discuss what it means for the defence of their title

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Sep-2023 • 24 mins ago
Jason Roy lost his World Cup spot at the last minute&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Gareth Copley/ECB/Getty Images

England wrapped up a 3-1 series win over New Zealand but there was drama to come as the selectors made a late change to the World Cup squad, with Dawid Malan's relentless form at opener leading to Jason Roy being left out in favour of Harry Brook as the spare batter. In this week's pod, Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to pick through the decision and assess how England's World Cup defence is shaping up, as well as preview the Ireland series and discuss Leicestershire's fairytale One-Day Cup win.
