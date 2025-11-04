Switch Hit: Whitewash brush-off
England lost the ODIs in New Zealand 3-0 but are already looking to the Ashes. Alan Gardner hears Andrew McGlashan and Vish Ehantharajah, while TNT commentators Alastair Eykyn and Rob Hatch also join the pod
England's dismal year in ODI cricket concluded with a 3-0 whitewashing at the hands of New Zealand, with very few positives for the batters as they move on to Australia ahead of the Ashes. On the pod, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew McGlashan and Vish Ehantharajah to discuss the latest news on both sides. We also hear from TNT Sports commentators Alastair Eykyn and Rob Hatch as they prepare to lead the UK TV broadcast of the series.