Riley Meredith to return for Somerset in 2025

Somerset have agreed a return for Australia quick Riley Meredith next year. Meredith, 28, will be available for the Vitality Blast, as well as potentially in the County Championship and One-Day Cup, depending on the structure of the season.

Meredith enjoyed a successful first spell in county cricket during the summer, his 14 wickets in the Blast helping defending champions Somerset reach Finals Day - although he was unable to play in the knockout stages after being called up by Australia. He also picked up six wickets in three One-Day Cup appearances.

"I really enjoyed my time with Somerset this year and I'm looking forward to coming back to England next summer," Meredith said. "We played some good cricket, and it was nice to be able to play a part in some good wins. Hopefully, we can go on to lift some silverware in 2025."

Somerset's director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said. "We were all extremely impressed with how Riley performed on the field and by how he seamlessly he fitted into the group.