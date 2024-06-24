Stats - Rohit rewrites record books with whirlwind 41-ball 92
It wasn't a performance to remember for Australia's bowlers, especially Mitchell Starc
205 for 5 - India's total against Australia in Gros Islet is the joint-highest by any team against Australia at the men's T20 World Cup. West Indies made 205 for 4 against Australia in the semi-final of the 2012 edition.
It is the third 200-plus total for India at the men's T20 World Cup, joint-second-most alongside West Indies and only behind South Africa's five.
92 - Rohit Sharma's score against Australia is the second-highest for India at the men's T20 World Cup, behind Suresh Raina's 101 against South Africa in 2010, also in Gros Islet.
It is also the second-highest individual score by a captain at the men's T20 World Cup, behind Chris Gayle's 98 against India in 2010 in Bridgetown.
15 - Sixes by the India batters in Gros Islet, the most by them in an innings in a men's T20 World Cup game. The previous highest was 13 against Bangladesh in North Sound on Saturday.
Only two teams have hit more sixes in a men's T20 World Cup game - 19 by Netherlands against Ireland in 2014, and 16 by Australia against India in 2010.
8 - Sixes hit by Rohit during his 92-run knock, the most by an India batter in an innings at the men's T20 World Cup. He broke the record held by Yuvraj Singh, who hit seven sixes against England in 2007, including six in one over off Stuart Broad.
These are also the most sixes by any batter against Australia in a men's T20 World Cup innings.
19 - Balls Rohit needed for his half-century, the fastest by any batter against Australia in men's T20Is. The previous quickest was off 20 balls by Yuvraj in the 2007 T20 World Cup and by Kieron Pollard in a T20I in 2012 in St Lucia.
It is the fastest fifty of Rohit's T20 career, bettering the 22-ball fifty he scored in a T20I against West Indies in 2016 in Lauderhill. It is also the fastest fifty by any batter in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
52 - India's total when Rohit reached his half-century, the lowest to feature an individual fifty in a men's T20I innings (where ball-by-ball data is available). The previous lowest was 53, for Vanuatu's Patrick Matautaava against Malaysia in 2019.
51 - Runs scored by Rohit in the powerplay. He is only the fourth batter to score a fifty inside the powerplay at the men's T20 World Cup, after Stephan Myburgh in 2014, KL Rahul in 2021, and Litton Das in 2022.
29 - Runs conceded by Mitchell Starc in the third over, including 28 scored by Rohit. It is Starc's most expensive over in his international career and the costliest in all T20s.
The 29 runs conceded by Starc are also the second-most by an Australia bowler in men's T20Is, behind Glenn Maxwell's 30 against India in Guwahati last year.
203 - Sixes hit by Rohit in T20Is. He is the first batter to complete 200 sixes in T20Is, with Martin Guptill (173) being the only other with 150-plus sixes.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo