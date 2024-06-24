Ball-by-ball: Rohit takes Starc down in 29-run over

It was the most expensive over Starc has ever bowled in T20Is

Virat Kohli was gone for a five-ball duck. India were 6 for 1 after two overs. It wasn't a pressure situation, but it was ripe for someone - from either side - to snatch the initiative and give one side the early advantage. Enter Rohit Sharma. Mitchell Starc put to the sword. It was the most expensive over Starc had ever bowled in T20Is. And it was brutal. Here's the ball-by-ball tale, as recorded by Alan Gardner.

2.1

Starc to Rohit Sharma, SIX runs Bosh, launched up and over! Full outside off and Rohit goes for broke over cover, gets a good chunk of it. First six of the innings

2.2

Starc to Rohit Sharma, SIX runs Full, wide and clattered again! Rohit has become a free spirit at the top of the batting, and he has arrived wearing long hair, beads and baggy sweats again. Scuds into the boundary cushion at cover point, just about on the full

2.3

Starc to Rohit Sharma, FOUR runs Slammed down the ground now, third boundary from successive balls! Hammered off a length over mid-on

2.4

Starc to Rohit Sharma, SIX runs ZOMG, tonked into the crowd at deep midwicket! Pitched up, 144kph outside off but it's basically a slot ball without much swing and Rohit ready and waiting. He was set in front of the stumps and clobbers Starc for six more over the leg side

2.5

Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run Wide blockhole, good response. Rohit can't chop down in time

2.6

Starc to Rohit Sharma, 1 wide Goes for the wide yorker again, 142kph. But this one slides outside the tramlines