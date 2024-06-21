Cummins takes first hat-trick of T20 World Cup 2024

The three wickets were spread across two overs in the death overs

Pat Cummins became the seventh man and second Australian to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick in men's cricket • ICC/Getty Images

It was the first hat-trick of this World Cup and the seventh overall in the tournament's history.

Cummins became the second Australian after Brett Lee to achieve this feat in T20 World Cups. Curtis Campher, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Karthik Meiyappan and Josh Little are the other bowlers to have completed hat-tricks at the event.

After a wicketless first spell, Cummins claimed his hat-trick across overs 18 and 20. On the fifth ball of the 18th over, he induced an inside edge with a short-of-a-length delivery to rattle Mahmudullah's stumps. The next delivery was also a back-of-a-length ball from outside the off stump which Mahedi Hasan tried to upper-cut, but holed out to Adam Zampa at deep third.

When Cummins came on to bowl the final over of the innings, he started with a slower one from outside off against set batter Towhid Hridoy, who scooped the delivery to short fine leg. The hat-trick had Hridoy departing for a 28-ball 40 while it was the sixth time that Mahmudullah was a victim in a hat-trick in international cricket.