Southee reprimanded for smashing hand-sanitiser dispenser

Tim Southee
has been handed an official reprimand for smashing a hand-sanitiser dispenser, which breached the ICC's code of conduct that doesn't take too kindly to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings
during an international match".
This was during the West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024
match in Tarouba on June 12. Dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for a first-ball duck in the 18th over of New Zealand's chase, Southee smashed the dispenser on his way back to the dressing room. He was reprimanded officially for his troubles and had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record - it was the first offence in a 24-month period.
For the record, when a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned; two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. The demerit points remain on a player's disciplinary record for a period of two years from their imposition, following which they are expunged.
It wasn't a happy day for Southee or New Zealand - it hasn't been a happy time for them at the World Cup on the whole - as they went down by 13 runs
for their second loss in a row. With West Indies and Afghanistan getting to three wins and qualifying for the Super Eight stage from that group - Group C - New Zealand had a rare ICC event where they didn't make the Super Eight stage.
Their campaign isn't over, though. They still have games against Uganda and Papua New Guinea to come, but wins there can only lift them to third place in the group.