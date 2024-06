For Pakistan, though, a torrid tournament culminated in a hasty exit under gloomy skies that epitomised the grim nature of their World Cup campaign. They arrived in the USA with no warm-up games scheduled, and most of their practice sessions were cancelled due to rain. Their unfamiliarity was punished by the home team in their opening fixture as USA pipped them in the Super Over , before Pakistan fell apart chasing 120 against India , losing by six runs.