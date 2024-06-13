Stats - New York pitch a dream for fast bowlers, a nightmare for batters

All the gory numbers from the eight T20 World Cup 2024 games hosted by the Nassau County International Stadium

Rishabh Pant was one of a number of batters to fall victim to New York's uneven bounce • ICC/Getty Images

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has made a fascinating international debut. The eight matches in New York at this T20 World Cup belonged to the bowlers, especially the quicks. The four pitches used at the venue aided them irrespective of the speeds they operated at, and only the lengths they bowled mattered. With conditions a nightmare for the batters, teams sneaked through to wins in New York despite scoring less than a run a ball.

137 for 7 Canada's total against Ireland was the Canada's total against Ireland was the highest across the eight matches in New York. Ireland's 125 for 7 in the chase during the same game is the only other instance of a team scoring 120-plus at this venue.

Nassau County Stadium became the first venue without a 140-plus total after hosting eight or more games in a men's T20 tournament. The previous lowest 'highest total' at a venue was 141 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground, which hosted twelve matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier in 2021.

7.86 India's run rate during their successful chase of 97 against Ireland. It was the only time a team had scored at above seven an over across the India's run rate during their successful chase of 97 against Ireland. It was the only time a team had scored at above seven an over across the 16 innings in New York.

113 The total South Africa defended successfully against Bangladesh, the lowest successfully defended total by any team at the Men's T20 World Cup in a full 20-over game. India successfully defended 119 a day before South Africa's effort. This was the joint-second lowest total defended, alongside Sri Lanka's 119 against New Zealand in 2014.

82-15 Wickets taken by fast bowlers and spinners at the Nassau County stadium. The fast bowlers bagged Wickets taken by fast bowlers and spinners at the Nassau County stadium. The fast bowlers bagged 82 wickets in 236.1 overs, averaging 15.71 and taking a wicket every 17.2 balls, while the spinners bowled only 61.2 overs across the eight matches, taking 15 wickets at 25.46 while striking once every 24.5 balls.

26 The highest opening stand The highest opening stand in New York - by Ireland against Canada and Pakistan against India. It is only the second venue without a half-century opening stand in a men's T20I tournament (Min: 15 or more partnerships).

The White Hill Field in Sandys Parish that hosted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final in 2019 did not witness a 50-plus opening stand across 20 innings. The highest opening partnership in those 20 innings was 44 by Bermuda against USA.

12.18 The average first-wicket partnership in New York was also the The average first-wicket partnership in New York was also the lowest for any venue in a T20I tournament.

138.27 Strike rate of batters while facing full balls and full-tosses from fast bowlers in New York, as per ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball data. They scored 401 runs off those lengths at 44.55 runs per dismissal. The batters could only score at a strike rate of 70.86 against other lengths, and averaged a mere 11.02.

59* David Miller's score against Netherlands was the highest by any batter at the venue. It is the David Miller's score against Netherlands was the highest by any batter at the venue. It is the second-lowest 'highest individual score' at any venue that hosted eight or more matches in a men's T20I tournament.

Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast hosted 12 matches of the T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2008, and recorded a highest individual score of 56, by Netherlands' Ryan ten Doeschate.