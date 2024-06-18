Pooran overtakes Gayle; West Indies score their highest T20 World Cup total
All the stats highlights from West Indies' dominating win over Afghanistan in the final group game
It rained sixes off Nicholas Pooran's bat, Azmatullah Omarzai bowled a world record-equalling 36-run over, and West Indies thrashed Afghanistan by 104 runs in the last league game of the T20 World Cup 2024. Here are the top stats highlights from the game:
218 for 5 - West Indies' total against Afghanistan in Gros Islet is their highest at the men's T20 World Cup. Their previous highest was 205 for 6 against South Africa in 2007 and 205 for 5 against Australia in 2012. It is also the highest by any team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and the joint-fourth across all editions.
1 - The 218 by West Indies is now the highest total against Afghanistan in T20Is since they became a Full Member nation in 2017 and the second-highest ever, behind the 225 for 7 by Ireland in 2013.
92 for 1 - West Indies' total in the powerplay against Afghanistan is the highest by any team in the first six overs at the men's T20 World Cup, bettering the 91 for 1 by Netherlands in the 2014 edition against Ireland.
36 - Runs scored by West Indies in the fourth over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai are the joint-most in an over in men's T20Is. As many as 36 runs were scored by Yuvraj Singh (off Stuart Broad in 2007), Kieron Pollard (off Akila Dananjaya in 2021) and Dipendra Singh Airee (in 2024 off Kamran Khan) when they hit six sixes in an over, while India also scored 36 in an over against Afghanistan earlier this year, which included a no-ball and five sixes.
152 - Runs scored by West Indies across the powerplay (1-6) and death overs (17-20) against Afghanistan. It is the highest any team aggregated across the powerplay and death overs in a men's T20I (where ball-by-ball data is available). The previous highest was 151 runs by Nepal against Mongolia at the Asian Games last year.
104 - Margin of West Indies' win by runs in Gros Islet is their second-biggest in men's T20Is, behind the 134-run win against Uganda earlier in the tournament. It is also the second-biggest losing margin for Afghanistan in T20Is, behind the 116-run defeat against England in the 2012 T20 World Cup.
296.3 - Nicholas Pooran's strike rate across the powerplay and death overs during his knock of 98 off 53. He scored 80 runs in the 27 balls faced in those two phases, hitting six fours and eight sixes. Pooran scored only 18 runs off 26 balls in the middle overs without hitting a boundary.
4 - Batters to be run out in the nineties in a men's T20I, including Pooran against Afghanistan. Only one of the previous three instances came at the T20 World Cup - Chris Gayle, who also scored 98 before being run out in the 2010 edition, against India.
2012 - Runs by Pooran in his T20I career, making him the first man to cross the 2000-mark for West Indies in this format. Pooran is now the leading six-hitter for West Indies in T20Is, with 128 sixes, surpassing Gayle's 124.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo