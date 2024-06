Pooran overtakes Gayle; West Indies score their highest T20 World Cup total

- Runs scored by West Indies in the fourth over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai are the joint-most in an over in men's T20Is . As many as 36 runs were scored by Yuvraj Singh (off Stuart Broad in 2007), Kieron Pollard (off Akila Dananjaya in 2021) and Dipendra Singh Airee (in 2024 off Kamran Khan) when they hit six sixes in an over, while India also scored 36 in an over against Afghanistan earlier this year, which included a no-ball and five sixes.