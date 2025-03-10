Taskin Ahmed only player in Grade A+ in BCB's men's contracts list for 2025

Taskin Ahmed is the only player in the A-plus category in the BCB's men's central contracts list for 2025. The Bangladesh board has reverted to categorising players' monthly salaries based on grades, after a few years of giving out contracts based on which format(s) the player featured in. Taskin will get BDT 1 million (USD 8200 approx.) per month this year, after being in the white-ball-only category last year.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the BCB changed its salary policy from format-based to grade-based for the benefit of its Test specialists. In the previous policy, the board found it difficult to properly reward Test cricketers. The BCB's cricket operations chairman Najmul Abedeen Fahim said after a recent board meeting that the central contracts would look to reward Test specialists.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is among four cricketers in Grade A, for which the salary will be BDT 800,000 (USD 6,600 approx.) per month. It is a step down for a Bangladesh captain to be in the second category; usually the captain gets the top category of contract under any policy.

Grade A also included Mushfiqur Rahim although his retirement from ODIs means that he will move to Grade B where the salary is BDT 600,000 (USD 4,900 approx.) per month.

Speedster Nahid Rana is also in category B after his impressive 2024. He is among four newcomers to get a contract, the others being Jaker Ali, Tanzid Hasan and Rishad Hossain, who are all placed in Grade C with a salary of BDT 400,000 (USD 3,300 approx.) per month.

The BCB mentioned in its press release that Mahmudullah - who turned 39 last month - requested that the board not consider him in the central contracts list after February 2025.

Soumya Sarkar and Shadman Islam return to the BCB's central contracts for the first time since 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Shakib Al Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naeem Hasan and Nurul Hasan had contracts last year but are not on the list this time.

2025 Bangladesh central contracts